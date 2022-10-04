Ed Balls under fire as GMB viewers call out his ‘unprofessional’ behaviour

GMB today (Tuesday, October 4) saw Ed Balls co-hosting the show once more alongside Susanna Reid.

However, the former politician came under fire from viewers for his “unprofessional” behaviour during the show.

Ed Balls on GMB today

Today’s edition of Good Morning Britain saw Ed co-hosting alongside Susanna once more.

During today’s show, Ed and Susanna discussed the government’s mini-budget U-turn. During the discussion, Ed questioned if the current situation can be compared to Black Wednesday in 1992.

Black Wednesday was when the government was forced to withdraw sterling from the European Exchange Rate Mechanism after it failed to keep its exchange rate above the lower limit.

Speaking to two journalists, Ed said: “John Major never recovered from Black Wednesday and what they did to the polls.

“So the question I think, for the two of you is this, are these things the equivalent of the days after Black Wednesday?”

He continued, saying: “Is this a decisive shift or is it possible for Liz Truss in her speech tomorrow, and in the coming weeks and months to recover from these headlines in a way John Major was unable to?”

Ed Balls slammed on GMB today

Some viewers found themselves getting frustrated with the discussion on the show today, and took their anger out on Ed.

Many slammed him for being unprofessional and “biased” because of his past as a politician for Labour.

“Ed and Susanna constantly bullying the government is so unprofessional,” one viewer tweeted.

“Presenters should not be biased in any way if they want to be professional.”

“You can see why Ed Balls never made it in politics he is useless as a presenter. Why can’t we have a professional?” another ranted.

Others pointed out Ed’s habits as a presenter as one said: “Ed Balls questions are so long. It’s not actually what’s he’s asking it just takes him so long to say what he’s got to say.”

However, others liked having Ed on the show but some wanted him back in politics!

Ed criticised once more

This isn’t the first time that Ed has come under fire from GMB viewers recently.

Last week, the 55-year-old hosted the show, and viewers were so fed up that some even called for him to be axed!

Their main gripe with the former politician was that he was “boring”. Plenty took to Twitter to have a moan about the star.

“Ed Balls could not be more boring if he tried,” one viewer tweeted.

“Ed Balls and Susanna Reid both compliment each other with their constant stuttering and spluttering,” another said.

However, not everyone was against Ed hosting the show last week.

“I like Ed Balls,” one viewer tweeted.

