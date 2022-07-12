GMB viewers left fuming over ‘too hot to work’ debate on show today

GMB viewers weren’t impressed with a debate today concerning whether high temperatures mean it is ‘too hot to work’.

It followed calls from the TUC (Trades Union Congress) for a new absolute maximum indoor temperature of 30C for workers.

Footage was also shown of London railway tracks that caught fire due to sparks and dry conditions in the heatwave.

GMB hosts Susanna Reid and Ed Balls were joined by guests Marvyn Harrison and Hellen Ward to consider the ramifications of the hot weather.

Train tracks catch fire in London during the hot weather (Credit: GMB YouTube)

GMB today

Hellen indicated high temperatures are expected in July. She also noted many jobs are not suitable for working from home.

Meanwhile Marvyn suggested employers “need to consider what adjustments we can make”.

Noting how unpleasant commuting on public transport in hot weather can be, he added: “If you’re a business leader, it is a great opportunity to look at how you can help your team in this blazing heatwave.”

However, many viewers watching at home dismissed the topic out of hand.

Susanna Reid and Ed Balls introduced the segment – but not all viewers were convinced (Credit: GMB YouTube)

UK heatwave

A number of Twitter viewers disregarded the need for any consideration for hot weather.

“As a country can we not just deal with it? Be hot for a few days!” one social media user suggested.

Elsewhere, others were even blunter about the need for solutions to problems.

“It’s July, it’s summer… deal with it,” someone else wrote.

That’s life, live with it!

Another person tweeted incredulously: “For our two hot days a year???”

And somebody else insisted: “Get a grip. That’s life, live with it!”

The TUC are calling for a maximum indoor working temperature of 30°C to be introduced, 27°C if you are doing strenuous work. Businessman @Marvyn_Harrison and businesswoman @hellenward debate whether it’s too hot to work. What do you think? pic.twitter.com/2oF2xddMv2 — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) July 12, 2022

‘Get on with it’

They were not the only Twitter users who brushed off the discussion.

“Now I know why I’ve stopped watching GMB. Get on with it,” another tweeter whinged.

Someone even claimed rising temperatures are a ‘non-issue’.

“FFS. Is there no news today?” they tweeted.

“Everyone needs to get back to work and stop talking up a few days of hot weather as if it’s another Covid,” huffed another viewer.

Meanwhile, another person cheekily joked: “Agreed. The government should be sending us all to the pub. I’d say the limit should be anything over 20C.”

But not everyone chose to undermine concerns about the UK weather.

One concerned person posted: “Despite the scorn from the ‘I work in 40 degree heat everyday in a coat and I’m fine’ mob, this is a serious issue.

“Increasing numbers of people are at risk from heat-induced illness and death. And thought has to be given to dealing with that in the long term.”

Good Morning Britain airs weekdays on ITV from 6am.

