On GMB today, viewers all had the same complaint about Andi Peters’ competitions.

Andi has been a regular on Good Morning Britain for years and travels up and down the country to present the show’s competition segments.

However, while he’s beloved by many, some viewers are beginning to get rubbed the wrong way by the presenter.

Following his latest GMB competition segment, some fans had enough and rushed to social media to make the same complaint.

Viewers said that Andi was “too much” before 9am, and needed to “stop shouting” during his segment.

One fan ranted: “Oh sod off Andi Peters! Just because you shout doesn’t make what you say entertaining! #GMB.”

“Why is Andi Peters so keen for viewers to enter a competition? Do ITV make enough cash off these things to make it worth it?” said a second.

A third tweeted: Time to mute #gmb while bloody Andi Peters is on!”

“Andi is starting to do a Laura – big up his part as much as possible,” suggested a fourth viewer.

Despite the complaints, not everyone feels the same way about Andi.

One tweeted today: “Andi as I have said before, you are such a joy to watch. @ITV please give Andi his own programme, he deserves it.”

Another branded Andi an “absolute professional” this week.

Numerous viewers previously called on ITV to promote the presenter after he filled in over the Christmas period.

Andy took over Lorraine for a week, and viewers were over the moon to see a new side of the TV star.

“So delighted to see you Andi on our screens not just doing competitions. Still looks the same after decades!” said one viewer.

A second wrote at the time: “Andi Peters standing in for Lorraine has been fantastic, today and yesterday.”

Meanwhile, a third added: “Instead of talking about Adele it’s been evisceration of the govt. Didn’t see that coming, but I approve #lorraine.”

GMB airs weekdays at 6am on ITV1.

