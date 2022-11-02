GMB fans slam ‘miserable’ guest as she demands Christmas lights should be banned this year

On GMB today (Wednesday, November 2), Susanna Reid and Ed Balls chaired a debate over whether Christmas lights should be banned.

Viewers were furious with one of the guests debating the topic, with many branding her “miserable” for wanting Christmas lights banned.

Ava Vidal wants to ban Christmas lights this year (Credit: ITV)

What happened on GMB today?

Today’s edition of Good Morning Britain saw Ed and Susanna host a debate on whether Christmas lights in towns should be banned.

Ed explained that due to the cost of living crisis, many towns and high streets are opting not to have Christmas lights as they cannot justify the cost.

To debate the topic, Ed and Susanna welcomed comedian Ava Vidal and actor Sue Pollard onto the show.

Ava was of the opinion that towns should do away with Christmas lights this year.

“I don’t think they should have them [lights] this year,” she said. “In this country, there’s some sort of apathy, some kind of cognitive dissonance, some kind of not appreciating the situation that we’re all in.

“I don’t think while people are struggling to put electricity into their homes, why we should have Christmas lights this year.”

She then said the country needs to wake up to the cost of living crisis.

Sue and Ava disagreed on having Christmas lights on this year (Credit: ITV)

Christmas lights debate on GMB today

Susanna then asked Ava if she thinks it’s an insult to people who can’t switch their own lights on.

“A hundred percent,” Ava replied. “We’re just acting like we’re not noticing what’s going on. This country’s very good at that.”

Sue then said she could understand Ava’s point and that perhaps councils should downsize their light displays.

Meanwhile, she then argued that lights should be on this year for the children who were born in the pandemic to appreciate them for the first time in their lives.

“Sue said that some of these children were born in the pandemic and don’t know joy,” Ava said.

“So let’s not introduce it into their lives and raise their standards,” she joked. “They’ll be disappointed later so we shouldn’t have any.”

However, Ed then argued that small towns and struggling shops on the high street can benefit from the Christmas lights.

“If we have a blackout on the high street, it’ll be fine. We can have more fun in a blackout,” she smirked.

Viewers weren’t impressed with the debate (Credit: ITV)

Viewers react

Some viewers criticised Ava’s arguments and her being against Christmas lights on high streets.

Many took to Twitter to slam the comedian, with some branding her “miserable”.

“Is this woman serious? I can’t tell if she’s taking the [bleep] or not? She’s bloody miserable,” one viewer tweeted.

“This woman on #GMB on having no Xmas lights ‘let’s not give babies any joy and raise their expectations’ .. who [bleeped] in your breakfast love how dramatic,” another said.

“I cannot believe she just said that!!!!!! She must have been joking and just delivered it wrong!!!!” a third replied.

“For a comedian who’s job is to make people laugh, @thetwerkinggirl needs serious personality transplant, what sad, miserable human!!” another ranted.

However, others agreed with Ava as one said: “People can’t afford to heat their homes and put food on the table and won’t put the lights on on their own Xmas trees so it’s a bit insulting to see their local councils put the streets Xmas lights on also lots of people won’t be able to afford to go to a pantomime either.”

Meanwhile, another added: “I said the same. Tbh it’s getting early and early every year with Christmas lights and I must say by the end of November I will be fed up seeing Christmas lights.”

