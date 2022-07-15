Ben Shephard and Charlotte Hawkins on GMB today
GMB’s Charlotte and Ben ‘sad’ as they issue emotional farewell to colleague

The ITV stars took a moment out of the show

By Joshua Haigh

GMB stars Charlotte Hawkins and Ben Shephard said farewell to a colleague today.

The presenters took a moment during Friday’s show to pay tribute to their programme editor, Rosaleen.

Roseleen had worked initially as a bulletin editor before becoming a senior producer and then programme editor at the daytime show.

Saying goodbye to their colleague, Charlotte and Ben recalled some of their favourite moments with her.

Charlotte Hawkins and Ben Shephard presenting GMB today
Charlotte Hawkins and Ben Shephard said goodbye to a colleague on GMB today (Credit: ITV)

Ben and Charlotte on GMB today

Charlotte told viewers: “Now just before we go, we are saying goodbye this morning to our editor, Rosaleen Poole, who is sadly leaving us. She has been with us since the start of Good Morning Britain as a bulletin editor, senior producer, and programme editor. She’s leaving us on Monday. We’re sad about that.”

Read more: Sherwood on BBC One: Who was Keith ‘Froggy’ Frogson? Where is his killer Robert Boyer now?

“We were just reminiscing this morning saying that Charlotte and I once did a show where we had a dog in a teacup because it was so small and Rosaleen said I think that was my show,” Ben then added as he recalled one of his favourite segments on the show.

Ben had one final word to say: “What a way to finish, and Rosaleen, thanks for everything.”

Meanwhile, despite their sadness, there’s one thing that will help make the day better for Charlotte and Ben.

It turns out their presenting skills have become a major hit with viewers.

Ben Shephard speaking on GMB today
Ben Shephard paid tribute to the show’s programme editor today (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Ben Shephard announces big Tipping Point: Lucky Stars news

As a result, numerous fans took to social media on Friday to share their enjoyment at having the duo on their screens.

“Best team on this morning! Ben and Charlotte still manage to be forceful with their interviews yet allow their interviewee the opportunity to respond. A real skill that looks so easy yet isn’t. Please ITV, make them permanent,” said one viewer.

A second said: “Love watching @GMB when Charlotte and Ben are presenting.”

Meanwhile, another added: A fourth said: “Charlotte and Ben look like a great team.”

GMB airs weekdays on ITV from 6am.

