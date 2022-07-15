GMB’s Charlotte and Ben ‘sad’ as they issue emotional farewell to colleague

GMB stars Charlotte Hawkins and Ben Shephard said farewell to a colleague today.

The presenters took a moment during Friday’s show to pay tribute to their programme editor, Rosaleen.

Roseleen had worked initially as a bulletin editor before becoming a senior producer and then programme editor at the daytime show.

Saying goodbye to their colleague, Charlotte and Ben recalled some of their favourite moments with her.

Charlotte told viewers: “Now just before we go, we are saying goodbye this morning to our editor, Rosaleen Poole, who is sadly leaving us. She has been with us since the start of Good Morning Britain as a bulletin editor, senior producer, and programme editor. She’s leaving us on Monday. We’re sad about that.”

“We were just reminiscing this morning saying that Charlotte and I once did a show where we had a dog in a teacup because it was so small and Rosaleen said I think that was my show,” Ben then added as he recalled one of his favourite segments on the show.

Ben had one final word to say: “What a way to finish, and Rosaleen, thanks for everything.”

Meanwhile, despite their sadness, there’s one thing that will help make the day better for Charlotte and Ben.

It turns out their presenting skills have become a major hit with viewers.

As a result, numerous fans took to social media on Friday to share their enjoyment at having the duo on their screens.

“Best team on this morning! Ben and Charlotte still manage to be forceful with their interviews yet allow their interviewee the opportunity to respond. A real skill that looks so easy yet isn’t. Please ITV, make them permanent,” said one viewer.

A second said: “Love watching @GMB when Charlotte and Ben are presenting.”

Meanwhile, another added: A fourth said: “Charlotte and Ben look like a great team.”

