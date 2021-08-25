On GMB today, viewers criticised hosts Charlotte Hawkins and Ranvir Singh during what they called an ‘awkward’ interview with Game Of Thrones star, Iwan Rheon.

During the Good Morning Britain interview, the presenting duo repeatedly asked questions that Iwan looked befuddled at.

And it wasn’t long until viewers asked who on earth was doing the research?

Charlote and Ranvir interviewed Iwan today (Credit: ITV)

GMB interview today

Charlotte, 46, and Ranvir, 44, welcomed in 36-year-old Iwan to talk about his new movie, The Toll.

A dark comedy set in Wales, the presenters asked about the switch to comedy from Game Of Thrones.

Iwan famously played the evil and sadistic Ramsay Bolton in the hit Sky Atlantic fantasy series.

However, while everything was going merrily, it was when Charlotte and Ranvir began to ask him about his musical talents that things went awry.

Iwan laughed off the questions (Credit: ITV)

Iwan looked puzzled

“We’ll see you on stage in your musician aura, won’t we?” Ranvir asked. “Tell us about your band this weekend…”

“It was just me… it was on Sunday,” Iwan laughed.

Charlotte chipped in with her own question.

She said: “I’ve read that you even wanted to do Eurovision…”

Looking puzzled, Iwan responded: “Did I? I don’t ever remember that…”

And finally, Charlotte asked: “And I understand… I think you’ve got a little one haven’t you? Is it her birthday today, you may well be celebrating in your house, is that right?”

“Er… it was on the 14th, yeah.”

Who the hell did the research for Iwan’s interview all questions incorrect 🤣 #gmb — Shaun Trueman (@jingletabs) August 25, 2021

Awkward interview. Constantly interrupting Iwan Rheon and clearly haven't done their research properly with the daft questions they're asking! #GMB — Amy 💙🌈 (@geordiegalg) August 25, 2021

@GMB telling Iwan Rheon he once wanted to be in Eurovision. @iwanrheon not having any of it. Embarrassing level of research. Gone to absolute sh** since @piersmorgan left. #gmb #researchyourguests — Col (@ColB333) August 25, 2021

How did viewers react to the interview?

It didn’t take long for viewers to ask what the heck what going on.

One asked: “Who the hell did the research for Iwan’s interview all questions incorrect [cry-laugh emoji].”

Another wrote: “Awkward interview.

“Constantly interrupting Iwan Rheon and clearly haven’t done their research properly with the daft questions they’re asking! #GMB.”

A third fumed: “@GMB telling Iwan Rheon he once wanted to be in Eurovision.

“@iwanrheon not having any of it. Embarrassing level of research. Gone to absolute [bleep] since @piersmorgan left. #gmb #researchyourguests.”

Finally, another said, “@GMB Iwan Rheon”s interview is a car crash,” while one added: “Car crash interview.”