Ben Shephard and Kate Garraway look solemn on GMB today, flanking Deborah James
TV

GMB called out by viewers as show suffers Dame Deborah James blunder

Did you spot it?

By Robert Leigh

GMB viewers picked up on an error relating to Dame Deborah James on the show today (June 30).

Thursday’s instalment of the ITV breakfast series was hosted by Ben Shephard, Kate Garraway and weather forecaster Laura Tobin.

And as usual, the news ticker ran across the bottom of screens, giving viewers updates on national and international news.

However, eagle-eyed GMB observers quickly noticed, in the programme’s earlier stages, a gaffe relating to one item.

It related to a headline concerning cancer campaigner Dame Deborah, who passed away earlier this week.

Deborah James appears on Embarrassing Bodies
Donations worth millions have been made before and after Deborah James’ death (Credit: Channel4.com)

GMB today

Dame Deborah’s passing was announced on Tuesday evening (June 28).

That meant it was first addressed on yesterday’s show (Wednesday June 29).

Read more: Deborah James’ devastating admission about her children before her death

However, it seems someone typing into the news ticker may have got their dates mixed up.

And that’s because it was suggested Dame Deborah died on Wednesday.

The ticker on GMB today referring to Deborah James
The ticker on GMB today referring to Deborah James (Credit: ITV Hub)

Good Morning Britain today

Within minutes of the show beginning, social media users spotted the mistake.

One early bird took to Twitter to inform the programme’s account: “Your banner at the bottom is showing Dame Deborah James died on Wednesday, she actually died on Tuesday.”

Others also remarked upon the blunder.

She actually died on Tuesday.

A second person also tweeted: “@GMB hello your news says Dame Deborah died Wednesday but it was Tuesday 28th June.”

And a third Twitter user chipped in, adding crying emojis to their post: “@GMB Deborah died Tuesday and not Wednesday as your news strip says at the bottom of the screen.”

Deborah James tributes

Scores of GMB viewers shared social media tributes the day before, when the show had the first opportunity to cover Deborah’s death.

Among them were many praising her for ‘inspiring’ others.

“A true inspiration to us all. RIP Dame Deborah,” one person wrote.

Read more: The Lazarus Project on Sky: Will there be a season 2 of sci-fi thriller?

Another viewer reflected: “You’ve lost your fight but your legacy and the awareness you have raised of the ‘C’ word will live forever.”

And a third added: “My condolences goes to Dame Deborah James’ family, what a truly inspirational person.”

Good Morning Britain airs weekdays on ITV from 6am.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Denise Van Outen beams for the camera, and also poses for a snap with Jimmy Barba
Denise Van Outen goes public with ‘new boyfriend’ as she wows on red carpet
Emmerdale baby
Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Huge baby bombshell for one villager
Paddy McGuinness and wife Christine McGuinness
Paddy McGuinness sparks rumours he’s ‘split’ from wife Christine
Emmerdale Faith Cain
Emmerdale’s Faith storyline ‘too close to home’ as viewers threaten to switch off
Eamonn Holmes looking serious on This Morning
Eamonn Holmes hits out at ‘ITV lies’ over This Morning exit as he reveals ‘truth’
Lydia Kit Marlon Emmerdale
Emmerdale: 7 Dark theories on Marlon’s physio: Is there more to ‘Fit Kit’ than meets the eye?