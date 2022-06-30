GMB called out by viewers as show suffers Dame Deborah James blunder

GMB viewers picked up on an error relating to Dame Deborah James on the show today (June 30).

Thursday’s instalment of the ITV breakfast series was hosted by Ben Shephard, Kate Garraway and weather forecaster Laura Tobin.

And as usual, the news ticker ran across the bottom of screens, giving viewers updates on national and international news.

However, eagle-eyed GMB observers quickly noticed, in the programme’s earlier stages, a gaffe relating to one item.

It related to a headline concerning cancer campaigner Dame Deborah, who passed away earlier this week.

Donations worth millions have been made before and after Deborah James’ death (Credit: Channel4.com)

GMB today

Dame Deborah’s passing was announced on Tuesday evening (June 28).

That meant it was first addressed on yesterday’s show (Wednesday June 29).

However, it seems someone typing into the news ticker may have got their dates mixed up.

And that’s because it was suggested Dame Deborah died on Wednesday.

The ticker on GMB today referring to Deborah James (Credit: ITV Hub)

Good Morning Britain today

Within minutes of the show beginning, social media users spotted the mistake.

One early bird took to Twitter to inform the programme’s account: “Your banner at the bottom is showing Dame Deborah James died on Wednesday, she actually died on Tuesday.”

Others also remarked upon the blunder.

She actually died on Tuesday.

A second person also tweeted: “@GMB hello your news says Dame Deborah died Wednesday but it was Tuesday 28th June.”

And a third Twitter user chipped in, adding crying emojis to their post: “@GMB Deborah died Tuesday and not Wednesday as your news strip says at the bottom of the screen.”

‘She was simply an extraordinary woman.’@DrHilaryJones, @adilray and @susannareid100 pay tribute to Dame Deborah James. Our thoughts are with her family and friends at this time. pic.twitter.com/2v2jF2z5KY — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) June 29, 2022

Deborah James tributes

Scores of GMB viewers shared social media tributes the day before, when the show had the first opportunity to cover Deborah’s death.

Among them were many praising her for ‘inspiring’ others.

“A true inspiration to us all. RIP Dame Deborah,” one person wrote.

Another viewer reflected: “You’ve lost your fight but your legacy and the awareness you have raised of the ‘C’ word will live forever.”

And a third added: “My condolences goes to Dame Deborah James’ family, what a truly inspirational person.”

