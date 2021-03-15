GMB today: Ben Shephard replaces Piers Morgan alongside Susanna Reid

GMB viewers today were greeted by a much calmer Monday, the first without Piers Morgan at the helm.

Piers of course left the ITV breakfast show last week following fall-out from his comments about Meghan Markle.

Various Good Morning Britain hosts have been filling in since the programme’s Mr Shouty departed.

But Ben is kicking off the week alongside Susanna – and many viewers are hoping he will be the permanent replacement.

Ben Shephard is hosting GMB today and is popular with viewers and colleagues (Credit: ITV)

Who will replace Piers Morgan on GMB?

While Ben was an early favourite with bookies to take the hot seat, reports this weekend suggest Victoria Derbyshire will get the job.

The Sun claims: “ITV producers have been looking for the right platform for Victoria for a while.

“They think she is a real talent and one of the few opinionated TV journalists who could be a real powerhouse addition to GMB.

“She’s not afraid to challenge guests, ask tough questions, get straight to the point and wax lyrical about what she believes in.”

While ITV is yet to comment, two main female hosts on Good Morning Britain would not be a new thing.

Ranvir Singh and Kate Garraway have both hosted together and alongside Susanna.

Victoria Derbyshire is reportedly in GMB bosses’ sights (Credit: Splash)

What has Victoria Derbyshire done before?

Victoria has raised her profile in recent years with stints on I’m A Celebrity… and The Real Full Monty.

But she has serious news presenting chops, hosting her own programme, The Victoria Derbyshire Show, from 2015 until last year.

There was uproar from loyal viewers when the BBC announced the show was being axed in January 2020.

What have bookies said about Piers’ replacement?

According to Ladbrokes, GMB guest host Adil Ray is now heading the betting with 2/1, ahead of earlier favourite Ben Shephard (5/2) and Ranvir Singh (7/2).

Adil is best known for acting roles in Ackley Bridge and Citizen Khan. He currently hosts ITV’ s language-based game show Lingo.

Adil Ray is bookie favourite to replace Piers Morgan (Credit: ITV)

What have viewers said about Ben?

There’s a lot of love for Ben and Susanna hosting the show together, with Tasha summing up many viewers’ thoughts: “Love seeing Susanna and Ben on the show today! Both of them are a breath of fresh air and it’s so [good to] hear her actually speak without someone shouting.”

Read more: Piers Morgan ‘to continue working with ITV’

Some were missing Piers’ bite though with one cheekily concluding: “Ben Shepherd is a lovely guy, good presenter.

“However, compared to that other guy I dare not mention ZZzzzzzz.”

