GMB viewers were left annoyed by Ben Shephard’s behaviour on the show today (July 28).

Thursday’s episode saw a naked model posing for a live life drawing class in the studio.

Ben Shephard and Ranvir Singh told viewers that the hobby is supposed to have a positive impact on mental health.

However, Ben couldn’t resist poking fun at the activity and delivered an array of innuendos during the segment.

At one point, he asked one of the ladies: “Were there any particular parts you found difficult to draw…?”

GMB: Viewers complain about Ben Shephard

As a result, viewers were having none of it, and some took to Twitter to label the star’s “childish” behaviour as “pathetic”.

“Ben trying to draw as much smut out of this as possible. Is he 12? Childish and quite frankly a bit disrespectful!! Pathetic,” ranted one viewer.

A second tweeted: “Ben always has to bring smut into everything #gmb.”

“#Ben, that was unnecessary…,” moaned a third viewer.

A fourth complained: “Ben is veering toward the seedy. #GMB”.

However, not everyone was moaning about the segment.

One fan of the show said: “Love it – break preconception and boundaries. Art is art to enjoy by the artist and if viewers like it that is privilege.”

Meanwhile, it’s not the first time Ben has faced the wrath of GMB viewers.

Last week, fans rushed to social media to complain about Ben’s “unprofessional” habit.

It turns out some viewers aren’t fond of Ben referring to politicians by their first names.

“#GMB is there any chance of ‘Ben’ not constantly referring to politicians by their first names? It isn’t professional and they aren’t your mates,” one viewer tweeted.

“On GMB, Ben Shephard calling the two Tory PM candidates Rishi and Liz. Stop it, please. Had enough of hearing the other clown called by his preferred moniker,” another wrote.

While a third ranted: “We all knew it… bound to happen! Ben Shephard refers to Tory candidates on first names as RISHI and LIZ”.

