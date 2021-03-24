On GMB today, Ben Shephard made an awkward blunder as he joked about Susanna Reid’s dress.

Susanna wore a green dress for Wednesday’s show however, the producers couldn’t help but poke fun at the look.

The crew were able to put different patterns on Susanna’s dress, including Ben‘s face, because things can be projected onto green in television.

Susanna had Ben’s face projected onto her green dress (Credit: ITV)

What happened on GMB today?

That’s when Ben made his blunder, accidentally saying “nipples” instead of “nostrils”.

Susanna said: “The trouble is when you work in television, things can be projected onto green.”

Ben added: “It’s called chroma key. Susanna is wrapped in the warmth of a Ben blanket.”

Ben cringed after making the ‘nipple’ blunder (Credit: ITV)

As Ben’s face was projected onto the dress, Susanna admitted: “I quite like that.”

Ben then said: “My nipples are…” before realising his slip-up.

There’s some anatomy revision going on this morning.

Susanna’s jaw dropped as she said: “What?!”

As the studio laughed, Dr Hilary Jones quipped: “There’s some anatomy revision going on this morning.”

Susanna looked stunned by Ben’s slip of the tongue (Credit: ITV)

Susanna asked: “Did your inner thoughts come out on national television to millions, Ben Shephard?”

“Think it’s called a Freudian slip,” Dr Hilary replied.

Ben insisted, “Nostrils! They are very easily confused,” to which Susanna joked: “Nobody’s thinking nostrils anymore!”

Viewers found the blunder amusing on Twitter, as one wrote: “The moment @benshephard confused his nostrils with his nipples,” alongside a screengrab of Ben screwing up his face.

What did viewers say?

Another wrote: “Hmm yes, nostrils and nipples… Very easily confused,” followed by laughing face emojis.

A third added: “Phahahaha @benshephard Were your nostrils exactly where @susannareid100 nipple would be?”

