On GMB today, Kate Garraway received a telling off from her co-host, Ben Shephard today for ‘interrupting’ him on the show.

Kate was accused of “interrupting” her co-host, and it seems viewers at home had had enough.

Ben tells Kate off on GMB

Kate interrupted Ben as he tried to speak (Credit: ITV)

The awkward moment between the presenters came as Ben was informing viewers of what else was to come on this morning’s show.

As Ben, 47, spoke about Raymond Blanc’s upcoming appearance, a confused Kate, 54, interrupted her co-host.

“Still to come on Good Morning Britain, he thanked the NHS for saving his life with a champagne lunch,” Ben said. An image of Raymond with a group of NHS workers at an outdoor party was shown on screen as Ben spoke.

“Was that the NHS?” Kate asked, interrupting. “It was the NHS,” Ben confirmed.

It then clicked for Kate what Ben was talking about. “Oh he thanked them,” she said. “I thought you meant he got a champagne lunch that saved his life on the NHS!”

It was at this point that Ben jokingly told her off. “If you’d let me get to the end of my sentence which you so rarely do ‘Network Presenter of the Year’ I would have been able to explain,” he said.

How did viewers react?

Kate laughed off Ben’s telling-off… Viewers didn’t (Credit: ITV)

Whilst Kate saw the funny side of Ben’s little ticking off, many viewers felt as though it was a long time coming. Plenty headed to Twitter to rant about Kate and her habit of interrupting people while appearing on GMB.

“Ooh Kate called out for interrupting,” one viewer tweeted.

“Can someone please tell Kate to [bleep] when other people are speaking? She continually shouts over people whether it’s Ben Shephard asking a question or the interviewee trying to respond to a question,” another ranted.

“Any reason why Kate just shut Ben down and talked over him,” a third asked.

“@GMB can @kategarraway stop interrupting @benshephard. It’s very rude,” another said.

What else happened to Kate on GMB today?

Kate was criticised for getting Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu’s name wrong (Credit: ITV)

This was the first time Kate came under fire on GMB today, but it certainly wasn’t the last.

Later on, Kate and Ben welcomed Dr. Shola Mos-Shogbamimu and Leo Kearse onto the show to discuss ‘cancel culture’.

It didn’t take long for something to go wrong. As Kate introduced Dr. Shola, she fumbled over the doctor’s surname.

“Let me do that again,” she said, before fumbling again and giving up. “Dr. Shola, you say your surname because I’m useless this morning.”

However, Dr. Shola wasn’t willing to play ball. “Ok, so read it phonetically. I’m not going to let you get away with that. Read it phonetically. Pronounce it as you see it.”

Kate got the doctor’s name right then, however, the damage was already done. Plenty of GMB viewers flocked to Twitter to criticise the 54-year-old.

“OMG did Kate really do that? I can’t say your surname!! How insulting!” one wrote.

Not everyone was against Kate though. “Kate Garraway has trouble getting her words out at the best of times,” they said.