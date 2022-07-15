GMB viewers all saying the same thing about Ben Shephard and Charlotte Hawkins today

GMB viewers today all said the same thing about Ben Shephard and Charlotte Hawkins.

Ben and Charlotte took to the studio on Friday after Susanna Reid took time off from the show on Wednesday for the summer.

While replacements on the show sometimes rub viewers the wrong way, it appears Ben and Charlotte have charmed fans.

As a result, many took to social media to praise the presenting duo.

In fact, some even suggested that ITV make them both permanent presenters on the daytime show.

GMB today

“Best team on this morning! Ben and Charlotte still manage to be forceful with their interviews yet allow their interviewee the opportunity to respond. A real skill that looks so easy yet isn’t. Please ITV, make them permanent,” said one viewer.

A second said: “Love watching @GMB when Charlotte and Ben are presenting.”

“Good morning Charlotte & Ben, I’m watching @GMB #GMB this morning as I do every morning have a great show!!” a third tweeted.

A fourth said: “Charlotte and Ben look like a great team.”

“GMB presenters, in general, seem to be very pompous and condescending apart from Charlotte, Ben and Kate,” added a fifth viewer.

Meanwhile, host Ben recently surprised viewers when he made a tragic confession.

The ITV presenter revealed that he recently experienced losing a close friend.

“I lost a very close friend recently,” Ben said. “A really big shock out of the blue.”

The GMB host then continued, speaking about how he and his friends dealt with their grief.

“Another friend said grief is a bit like a wave. It hits you suddenly and then it sort of dissipates,” he said. “Then suddenly, randomly, it comes back out of nowhere and it hits you again.”

He added: “That is certainly something I experienced.”

Good Morning Britain airs weekdays on ITV from 6am.

