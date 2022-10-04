GMB viewers hail ‘legend’ Adrian Dunbar as he tears into the UK Government

GMB today saw actor Adrian Dunbar slamming the UK government while promoting his new series.

The Line Of Duty star features as Ridley in the ITV drama of the same name.

During an appearance on Good Morning Britain today (October 4), Adrian decided to swerve the conversation toward politics.

As a result, the TV star confessed that he can’t stand the current “shoddy” government.

He also insisted that they need to be “gotten rid” of as soon as the chance to do so arises.

When asked if there should be a general election, Adrian responded: “As soon as possible yep.

“I think there’s a paucity of leadership in the country at the moment and I think they’re a shoddy bunch of people, and we should get rid of them.”

He also opened up about his Line Of Duty character Ted Hastings using social media to speak on politics.

In early 2022, a spoof video showing Adrian’s Line Of Duty character Ted grilling former Prime Minister Boris Johnson over the partygate scandal surfaced.

Adrian shared: “I mean satire, where would we be without it? We don’t have it anymore. It would be nice if Spitting Image was back, that would be a good idea wouldn’t it.”

Following his remarks about the government, numerous GMB viewers rushed to comment to praise Adrian.

One commenter wrote: “Well said, Adrian Dunbar!”

“#AdrianDunbar we salute you, sir,” gushed another.

Meanwhile, a third simply tweeted underneath a video of Adrian’s comments: “Legend.”

New Line Of Duty soon?

Elsewhere, Adrian has been teasing the possibility of a new series of Line Of Duty.

Speaking to The Times in August, Adrian said: “It could be three or four episodes, I don’t think there’s going to be six for some reason. It might be two 90 minutes. But it’s all entirely down to Jed (Mercurio) what the storyline is going to be. It’s a big ask for him.”

Earlier this year, Dunbar hinted that there could potentially be a big screen version of the popular show, rather than a full series.

He told reporters: “I’m not sure what shape it’ll take… someone was talking about a film or maybe, you know, two 90-minute or three episodes.”

Adrian then added: “I’m not sure you’d get a full series. But I think there’s still an audience out there. It depends what they come up with.”

