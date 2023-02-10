GMB viewers switch off over Kate Garraway’s co-host today: ‘Can’t watch!’

GMB viewers were left frustrated today over the choice for Kate Garraway’s co-host.

On Friday’s show, ITV enlisted the help of Adil Ray to present alongside the beloved Kate.

However, sadly some viewers just weren’t vibing with the pair together, and, as a result, many took to Twitter to air their complaints.

Some claimed that the chemistry between the pair wasn’t quite right, while someone urged ITV to have a “re-think”.

Adil Ray and Kate Garraway presented GMB today and viewers shared their thoughts (Credit: ITV)

GMB today

One viewer tweeted: “I’m finding the combination of Kate and Adil too much this morning. Shame because I really rate him.”

A second ranted: “Oh no Adil Ray turned over get him off our TV!”

Meanwhile, many insisted they enjoy Adil normally, his pairing with Kate sadly wasn’t a hit with another adding: “I do like Adil. But yes @gmb defo needs a re-think.”

Another tweeted: “@GMB Adil Ray on, I’m off, BBC it is.”

Someone else wrote: “Can some producer please teach interviewers to interview ie ask a question & wait for an answer? Not answer their own question or talk over their interviewees! Can’t watch anymore.”

GMB viewers were divided on Twitter today over Adil Ray and Kate Garraway hosting (Credit: ITV)

Adil Ray on Good Morning Britain

However, others were thrilled to see Adil and Kate on the show today.

One gushed: “@adilray you’re great Adil with a super sense of humour on GMB and also Lingo.”

Another added: “Can’t you take that job full time Adil?”

Someone else said: “Adil Ray and Kate Garraway are a great pairing on @GMB.”

Another laughed: “I love you Adil, you’re so funny and always makes me laugh.”

