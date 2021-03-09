Thomas Markle has spoken out on GMB about a private letter Meghan once wrote to him following her wedding.

It comes over two years after the same letter Meghan, 39, wrote to her father was leaked to the British press.

Thomas Markle opened up about Meghan on Good Morning Britain (Credit: ITV)

What did Thomas Markle say on GMB?

Appearing on Good Morning Britain today (March 9), Thomas spoke of his reaction following Meghan and Harry’s Oprah interview.

Furthermore, he also addressed his daughter’s letter to him.

I had held that letter for six months and I was going to destroy it, it was so bad

Speaking of her letter, he said: “I’m the one who released a part of the letter. That was because a magazine was doing a story about me, Meghan’s friends were telling a story about me that was mostly lies.

“After reading these things, these lies, I said I have to retaliate. By retaliating, I released part of the letter.”

He appeared alongside hosts Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid (Credit: ITV)

In addition, he added: “I didn’t release the whole letter. Had I done that you would have seen something that was horrible.

“I had held that letter for six months and I was going to destroy it, it was so bad.”

Meghan ‘ghosted her family’

Meanwhile, Thomas also accused Meghan of “ghosting her family”.

Reflecting on her mental health struggles, he said: “I’ve been pushed around and knocked down for one thing I did, for one big mistake I made. I’ve apologised for it as many times as I possibly can.

‘I’m very disappointed about this.’ ‘I’ve apologised about what happened 100 times.’ ‘I’ll do a story for the press if I don’t hear from them.’ ‘I would love to hear from them.’ Thomas Markle gives his reaction to the Oprah interview. pic.twitter.com/r7AJDzTsdQ — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) March 9, 2021

“However, I love my daughter very much and if I’d known she was having psychological problems, I would have been there for her.

“Biggest problem here is she’s pretty much ghosted all of her family. On her mother’s side and my side.

Read more: Boris Johnson backs the Queen amid ongoing Harry and Meghan interview storm

“So, she really had no one to reach out to. She would have had us if she’d kept us.”

During the chat, Thomas also admitted he begged to meet his grandson Archie for the first time.

Meghan spoke about her father to Oprah (Credit: CBS/Harpo Productions)

The letter and legal action

After the letter was leaked, the former senior royal took action against The Mail On Sunday publisher Associated Newspapers Ltd.

Read more: Eight key revelations from Harry and Meghan’s Oprah chat

The Duchess sued for alleged misuse of private information, breaching the Data Protection Act and infringement of copyright.

The case was ultimately won by Meghan.

Furthermore, during her chat with Oprah this week, she admitted to feeling “betrayed” after learning her father was working with the media.

