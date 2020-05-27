The Latest Celebrity News & Showbiz Gossip
Wednesday 27th May 2020
GMB fans swoon over 'hot' Dr Mark Porter and call for him to permanently replace Dr Hilary Jones

Dr Mark wasn't expecting a warm welcome from Good Morning Britain viewers

By Nicola Agius
Updated:
Dr Hilary Jones' replacement has certainly made an impression on Good Morning Britain viewers.

Those tuning into the show this week have branded Dr Mark Porter "easy on the eye" and a "hotty" while listening to his COVID-19 advice.

Dr Mark Porter has taken over from Dr Hilary Jones on GMB (Credit: ITV)

Taking to Twitter, one viewer gushed: "Oh Good Morning Dr Mark! #GMB @GMB."

Another then added: "@GMB wow what a handsome Dr Mark Porter, please let him come on the programme more often - he is definitely easy on the eye & has the knowledge."

Moments later, a third wrote: "Quite a hotty is Dr Mark."

Rad more: When are Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid back on GMB?

Elsewhere, some even called for Dr Mark to become Dr Hilary's full-time replacement.

"#GMB please keep Dr Mark. He's got a much nicer way about him than Dr H," one wrote.

Dr Hilary is back next week (Credit: Splash News)

Read more: Here's where you have seen Dr Mark Porter before

Another added: "Much prefer Dr. Mark to Dr. Hilary the Tory mouthpiece #GMB #goodmorningbritain."

Despite his very warm welcome by viewers, Dr Mark was a little nervous before making his GMB debut on Monday (May 25).

The doctor admitted on Twitter that he wasn't expecting a positive reaction.

He wrote: "Back on daily morning TV tomorrow for the first time in 26 years and already anticipating  @GMB viewers' responses.

"Starting with "Where's @DrHilaryJones?" before going on to "I thought you were dead" and "what's with the beard?". See you at 6am ... possibly."

But of course, he couldn't have been more wrong.

Dr Mark has made quite an impression on GMB fans (Credit: ITV)

Dr Hilary is currently taking a week off from Good Morning Britain along with Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid.

The trio have been tirelessly fronting the ITV breakfast show throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

So programme bosses decided to give all three some time off.

Piers revealed on the show last week that they would be taking some a break.

He said: "We're actually having an extraordinary thing happen next week.

"Susanna, Hilary and I are actually going to have a week off. We're going to have half term off next week.

The GMB host  added: "It's been a long old haul, hasn't it?"

The presenters announced it was their last day on Thursday (May 21).

However, Dr Hilary's last day was on Friday (May 22) and he expected to return to the show on Monday (June 1).

Good Morning Britain is on ITV, weekdays at 6am.

