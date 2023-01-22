GMB host Susanna Reid has opened up about her worries over the “long-term damage” she fears she’s done to her health.

From her time on BBC Breakfast to Good Morning Britain, 52-year-old Susanna is showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

But it appears that working in early morning TV isn’t all that it’s cracked up to be, as journalist Susanna has revealed her worries over her health.

GMB’s Susanna Reid has opened up about her health worries (Credit: ITV)

Susanna Reid wakes up at 3:45am for GMB

Speaking to Mail Online’s You Magazine, Susanna admitted her GMB stint leaves her feeling tired “a lot of time.”

The mum-of-three, who has a 3:45am wake-up call, revealed how her main coping mechanisms is drinking up to eight cups of coffee.

“The caffeine starts at 4.30am,” she said, recalling her how she gets through the three-hour breakfast show.

She then added how the caffeine keeps coming to her desk “every 15 minutes until 9am”.

Once the show is done and dusted Susanna will take a “guilt-free nap”. These can last between 30 minutes and up to two hours.

Susanna doesn’t set an alarm though, instead, she sees what her body “naturally needs”.

“I have told myself that, as long as I get seven hours within a 24-hour period, I should not obsess about getting it all in one go,” she said.

Susanna regularly appears on the ITV breakfast show Good Morning Britain (Credit: ITV)

Worries over ‘long-term health damage’

Although she’s at the top of her game right now, it appears that Susanna’s super early morning starts and sporadic naps have started to worry the TV star herself.

And as a result, she admitted she is “scared” to research and investigate the topic of sleep.

“There have been a number of big books on sleep recently and I make a point of not reading them,” she said.

“I’m worried they will say my sleep strategy is nonsense, that napping doesn’t count and that I have done long-term damage to my health through chronic sleep deprivation. I don’t want to know!”

Susanna has said she drinks up to eight cups of coffee for GMB (Credit: ITV)

Susanna Reid is a mum to three boys

Later on, Susanna said she would go to bed by ideally at 9pm. But being a mum to three boys can sometimes delay her bedtime routine.

The TV star shares three children Sam, 20, Finn, 19 and 17-year-old Jack, with ex beau Dominic Cotton.

When asked about her children finally leaving the nest in the future, Susanna said she “tries not to think about it too much”.

