Susanna Reid shows off dramatic new look as she returns to GMB: ‘You’re ageing backwards!’

GMB host Susanna Reid returned to work today (September 4) and, as well as looking incredibly refreshed from her summer off, she was also sporting a dramatic new look.

Hosting alongside Ed Balls, Susanna slipped into the anchor’s seat bright and early at 6am. And fans were soon taking to Twitter to share their delight at Susanna being back, and throwing compliments her way over her gorgeous new look.

Susanna Reid has said goodbye to her longer locks (Credit: Splash News)

Susanna Reid returns to GMB with a new look

Susanna teased her new look last night on social media. Posting to Twitter, she shared a mirror selfie wearing a belted denim dress. In the picture Susanna’s hair was noticeable shorter and blonder.

She’s going to be a teenager soon. Nice hair chop.

She posted: “NEW TERM – NEW TRIM! Back @gmb tomorrow with @edballs. Looking forward to seeing you from 6am.”

“You’re ageing backwards Reid!” declared one of her followers. “She’s going to be a teenager soon. Nice hair chop though,” said another. “Actually Susanna, you look younger,” said a third.

NEW TERM – NEW TRIM! Back @gmb tomorrow with @edballs. Looking forward to seeing you from 6am ⏰ pic.twitter.com/WRnAaSLocO — Susanna Reid (@susannareid100) September 3, 2023

‘Your hair is lovely’

As she appeared on screen on Good Morning Britain today, another fan commented: “Susanna, your hair is lovely,” with a love heart eye emoji.

“You look lovely, Susanna,” said another. A third commented: “Susanna is back! Loving that new haircut!” Another added: “Worth getting up in the morning now that Susanna is back.”

Another said: “Loving the new look, with the new shorter hairstyle. Wow, truly suits you, looking so gorgeous, I’m speechless. Welcome Back Susanna.”

Susanna showed off her new look as she returned to work today (Credit: ITV)

‘I feel a little lighter’

Noticing her new look, Ed told Susanna: “I love your new hair.”

“Thank you,” she said. Then, addressing her new look, Susanna told ED: “I’ve had a few inches chopped off. I feel a little lighter.”

