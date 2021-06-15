GMB presenter Susanna Reid has been hailed by viewers after ‘owning’ Government minister Michael Gove on the show.

Mr Gove was doing the media rounds earlier today (Tuesday June 15) following the Prime Minister’s confirmation the June 21 end of lockdown has been postponed to July 19.

Viewers were impressed with how Susanna handled Mr Gove on GMB with her line of questioning.

And several commented on social media how the Good Morning Britain host did a ‘better job’ of holding him to account than during his appearance on BBC Breakfast.

Michael Gove was left ‘bumbling and stuttering’ by Susanna Reid on GMB (Credit: ITV)

‘Gove struggled’

Many viewers were delighted to see Susanna press the MP on whether July 19 will see social contact restrictions lifted, or whether there will be another delay.

She also challenged him on the supply of PPE for medical workers.

Many of those watching at home felt Mr Gove ‘struggled’ to answer Susanna’s queries.

And eyebrows were also raised when he indicated her statements might not be accurate… and she revealed she was quoting Government data to him.

What viewers made of Susanna Reid’s performance on GMB

“Well done Susanna, loved the clear and simple facts that Gove still struggled with,” one social media user wrote.

Another echoed that comment: “GMB #michaelgove chatting absolute nonsense this morning. Squirming like a worm. Well done Susanna.”

Loving how you are challenging Gove and making him squirm!

And a third person observed: “#GMB Gove is squirming, owned by @susannareid100.”

Susanna Reid was in focused form on GMB today (Credit: ITV Hub)

‘Owned’

Viewers particularly seemed to enjoy how Susanna put Mr Gove on the spot with his Government’s own stats.

“Loving how you are challenging Gove and making him squirm!” one person tweeted at her.

“Nothing but facts 100% and showing how MPs do nothing but lie! #GMB #goodmorningbritain.”

Another person gloated: “Susanna completely OWNED Gove then, well done! #GMB.”

And yet another person was so overjoyed at how Mr Gove was being skewered, they didn’t want the exchange to end.

“#gmb Wait a minute, Gove. Susanna’s not finished with you yet. #owned,” they tweeted.

That ‘gotcha’ moment left Mr Gove tripping over his own words, according to some viewers at home.

“Susanna has Gove on the rack there. He’s bumbling and stuttering all over the place. Trying to defend the indefensible #gmb,” one Twitter user claimed.

However, not everybody assessed the exchange in the same way.

One person reckoned: “Susanna getting her knickers in a bunch #GMB.”

Another added: “Oh enough Susanna move on please.”

