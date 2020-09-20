GMB host Susanna Reid has paid tribute to her good friend and co-presenter Kate Garraway.

Susanna praised Kate’s “brave face” as she returned to work in the midst of husband Derek Draper’s battle with coronavirus.

Derek has been in hospital since March after contracting the virus, which is now entering its second wave in the UK.

Kate returned to Good Morning Britain in July, with Derek in intensive care continuing to fight for his life.

Susanna Reid has paid tribute to her GMB co-host Kate Garraway (Credit: ITV)

What did GMB host Susanna Reid say about Kate?

Explaining the GMB bunch are a “very tight team”, Susanna said Kate has been at the “foremost” of their thoughts during the past few months.

Speaking to Stella, Susanna’s face “falls” as she talks about her friend.

“It has been a nightmare that has knocked all of us for six, but Kate is living through it every day,” Susanna said.

To watch her put on a brave face and carry on has been an utter inspiration for all of us who work on the show.

“To watch her put on a brave face and carry on has been an utter inspiration for all of us who work on the show, and I also know she’s an inspiration to everyone who watches it.”

Susanna didn’t offer an update on Derek’s condition.

He has now been in hospital – although free of COVID-19 for a while – for six months.

Kate returned to work in July (Credit: IVT)

Susanna added: “I don’t want to speak on her behalf, but we are a very tight team and this has been the foremost of our thoughts.”

Kate returns to work

Kate’s return to work was highly praised by GMB viewers.

She took some time out in September to send her kids, Darcey and William, back to school.

Earlier this month, Kate revealed how she planned to visit her husband in hospital on their 15th wedding anniversary.

Kate spent the anniversary at home with her family and went into hospital to read Derek a card.

Kate with Darcey, Billy and her beloved husband Derek (Credit: ITV)

She told GMB viewers: “I have a card to take to read to him. It made me go through all the cards he’s written to me.

‘Hopefully he’ll do it again’

“He was a prolific card writer for birthdays and things. He’d always remember… And hopefully he’ll do it again.”

