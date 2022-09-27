Things got heated with Susanna Reid on GMB today (September 27) as Alastair Campbell clashed with the host during a fierce debate.

The pair came to blows during a debate discussing new TV show Make Me Prime Minister.

The clash was so awkward that ITV viewers rushed to social media to share their views.

Ed Balls and Susanna Reid spoke with Alastair Campbell on Good Morning Britain (Credit: ITV)

Susanna Reid left furious by Alastair Campbell

Alastair was on the show today alongside Baroness Sayeeda Warsi.

However, things became a little heated after Alastair accused Susanna of “making” the segment all about the “Labour Party” instead of the TV show they were plugging.

The row started when Susanna stepped in over Campbell’s interrupting.

She said: “Oh hang on Alastair.”

However, he continued, demanding: “Just let me finish.”

An infuriated Susanna hit back: “But you’ve just interrupted someone who hadn’t finished and then said let me finish?”

She then added: “Why don’t we allow Baroness Warsi to finish?”

However, Alastair didn’t let this lie.

Instead, he quickly piped up: “Why don’t we allow you Susanna to make this about the Labour Party when we want to talk about the TV programme?”

An angry Susanna replied: “You literally just spoke over the person sitting next to you!”

Ed Balls and Susanna Reid quizzed Alastair Campbell and Baroness Sayeeda Warsi on GMB today (Credit: ITV)

Viewers call out Susanna for double standards

The awkward debate didn’t go unnoticed by GMB viewers.

One took to Twitter appearing to back Alastair.

They commented: “How can Susanna Reid get defensive about the other guy interrupting earlier when she’s doing the exact same thing now.”

Another wrote: “@gmb who does Susanna think she is talking to people like that. Just remembered why I don’t watch this program any more.”

“So Susanna interrupts to tell someone not to interrupt when it’s what she constantly does,” said a third.

Yet some criticised Alastair for his response.

One viewer wrote: “Alistair Campbell going for Susanna Reid on #GMB”.

Whilst another called out his reaction: “His body language when Susanna pulled him after he talked over Baroness Warsi. What a mardy [bleep]!”

Reid appeared furious during a debate with Alastair Campbell (Credit: ITV)

Susanna criticised for comments on guest’s appearance

This isn’t the first time this week that Susanna has been called out by viewers. Yesterday (September 26) viewers blasted her for ‘snide‘ comments towards a guest.

Susanna came under fire for making an allegedly ‘sexist’ comment after she interviewed Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves, MP for Leeds.

The MP spoke about the latest tax cuts after accusing the opposition of ‘casino economics’.

When the screen cut to Rachel, Susanna quipped: “Well it looks like you’ve had a cut of your own.”

“Have you had your hair chopped in time for the conference?” asked the host.

Viewers immediately took to Twitter to voice their opinions on Susanna’s comment over Rachel Reeves’ appearance.

One said: “Rather sexist of Susanna to ask Rachel Reeves about her haircut, either that or she was trying to put her on the back foot. Whatever the reason, it was the wrong one.”

A second commented: “This isn’t Lorraine, never mind her hair, ask about policy.”

A third agreed, writing: “Typical Susanna, comment on the haircut because it’s a woman. And then moan about people commenting on your clothing, because you’re a woman.

“Would you have been so quick to notice Starmer’s had a trim?! It’s the soon-to-be chancellor, have some depth for God’s sake!”

Read more: GMB host Ed Balls slated as he asks probing question about Kate Garraway’s sex life

What did you think of Susanna’s clash? Head over to our Facebook page and share your views @EntertainmentDailyFix