GMB viewers have branded host Susanna Reid a “hypocrite” after she interviewed a government minister on today’s programme (Thursday May 27).

The 50-year-old presenter got stuck into Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government, Robert Jenrick after yesterday’s select committee hearings featuring Dominic Cummings.

However, viewers soon accused Susanna of changing her tune after previously criticising Cummings.

Susanna grilled Mr Jenrick (Credit: ITV)

What happened on GMB this morning with Susanna Reid?

Yesterday, former Chief Advisor to the Prime Minister, Dominic Cummings, accused his former boss of being ‘unfit’ to lead the country.

He also seemed to brand Health Secretary, Matt Hancock, a ‘liar’.

Susanna began asking Mr Jenrick where the Prime Minister was, after many non-appearances on the show.

She said: “Today is the day, after seven hours of criticism of his catastrophic handling of the pandemic, the delays going into lockdown, the mess over testing, the lies told by the Health Secretary…

“Why is the Prime Minister not in the seat you’re sitting in, talking to the public about what you got right and why he believes Dominic Cummings is wrong?”

The interview continued, with Susanna repeatedly interrupting Mr Jenrick to try and get some answers.

Mr Cummings gave evidence yesterday (Credit: YouTube)

What was their opinion of Mr Cummings last year?

Susanna and co-host Ben Shephard quoted Mr Cummings from yesterday’s select committee hearing throughout the interview.

In late May last year, Susanna and co-host Piers Morgan lambasted Mr Cummings after his infamous Barnard Castle incident.

Why don’t we call it what it is, Dominic Cummings is a liar.

The pair tore into him, with Piers saying: “Why don’t we call it what it is…

“Dominic Cummings is a liar.”

And viewers soon took to Twitter to question why Susanna had changed her opinion.

Ok Susanna you hypocrite this is the man DC who you derided a few months ago he is now the font of all knowledge, I’m done #GMB — Janice Gaches 🇬🇧 (@JaniceGaches) May 27, 2021

#gmb Susanna, you just said he can lie and tell the truth at the same time. Now you're contradicting yourself. — Headspin (@RomanNumerals) May 27, 2021

Last summer Susanna Reid said Cummings was a liar, yet now she’s hanging on his every word #GMB — Matey Hopkins (@HopkinsNot) May 27, 2021

How did viewers react?

One angry viewer said on Twitter: “OK Susanna you hypocrite. This is the man [Dominic Cummings] who you derided a few months ago.

“He is now the font of all knowledge, I’m done.”

Another wrote: “Last summer Susanna Reid said Cummings was a liar, yet now she’s hanging on his every word.”

A third commented: “Susanna, you just said he can lie and tell the truth at the same time. Now you’re contradicting yourself.”

Another tweeted: “Staggering how you suddenly see DC as a pillar of truth and virtue!! After all you said last year. Hypocrites.”

One added: “How come @susannareid100 you believe everything Cummings said yesterday, but 12 months ago, over Barnard Castle affair, you never believed a word Cummings said! Hypocrites!”

Viewers were divided over Susanna’s line of questioning (Credit: ITV)

Others agree with Susanna

However, some viewers agreed with her.

One said: “Susanna Reid is proper grilling the government today and that’s what I like to see. #GMB.”

Another wrote: “Yes @susannareid100 ‘Where is @BorisJohnson this morning?!’ bang on the money!”

One added: “@susannareid100 you are brilliant.”

