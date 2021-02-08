GMB host Susanna Reid described her dress today as “inappropriate”.

The presenter, 50, hit headlines last month when her low-cut dress was criticised by viewers.

On Monday’s (February 8) show, Susanna wore a pink lace dress which she jokingly pulled open.

GMB viewers loved Susanna Reid’s dress today (Credit: ITV)

What did Susanna Reid say about her dress on GMB?

Susanna said: “I’d just like to put out I could not be dressed more inappropriately for the weather.

Read more: Susanna Reid sports more conservative outfits on GMB after backlash over cleavage

“But in this studio – don’t want to rub it in – it’s really, really warm.”

Her co-host Piers Morgan said: “And you are appropriately dressed for all those [newspapers] page leads about you getting your… out.”

Susanna said she was dressed “inappropriately” today (Credit: ITV)

Susanna then opened her dress leaving Piers in hysterics.

Meanwhile, viewers loved Susanna’s outfit today and gushed on Twitter.

I’d just like to put out I could not be dressed more inappropriately for the weather.

One person said: “@susannareid100 loving your outfit today stunning.”

Another wrote: “@piersmorgan Piers on good form this morning, but, @susannareid100 is smoking hot in her gorgeous outfit.”

Piers and Susanna poked fun at the backlash over her outfits (Credit: ITV)

What did viewers say?

One tweeted: “Good morning beautiful, gorgeous Susanna how wonderful do you look. I am loving your dress so beautiful.

“When you came on this morning, you took my breath away.”

It comes after Susanna sparked backlash over one dress she sported on the show last month.

The mum-of-two became the centre of much discussion after she wore a satin green dress which featured a low-cut neckline.

The following day, Piers and Susanna poked fun at the complaints as she wore a more covered up dress.

Susanna’s green dress sparked some complaints (Credit: ITV)

Piers joked: “I hadn’t really noticed because obviously I don’t objectify you in the workplace.

“I’m very relieved on behalf of the nation that you’ve decided to put them away today because we can’t cope with that kind of heat at 6:43 in the morning.”

Susanna added: “Yes, women shouldn’t have boobs at breakfast.”

Read more: Susanna Reid tells off Ben Shephard for ‘rude’ comment about Laura Tobin’s dress

Piers recently said Susanna “loves it” when people talk about her cleavage.

He told The Sun‘s TV Mag: “It was quite funny because normally she would hate that kind of stuff, she likes to pretend she hates it, but then I don’t think she does.

“I’ve always had a theory that she loves it but pretends to hate it.”

What do you think of Susanna’s dress today? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.