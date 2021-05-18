GMB host Susanna Reid has criticised Prince Harry for seemingly taking a swipe at Prince Charles’ parenting.

During a recent interview on Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast, the Duke of Sussex said he wanted to ‘break the cycle’ of “genetic pain”.

On Tuesday’s Good Morning Britain, Susanna said she’s sure any parent wouldn’t “want to hear that discussion”.

Susanna criticised Prince Harry for speaking about his family (Credit: ITV)

What did Susanna Reid say about Prince Harry on GMB?

Susanna said: “You’re dragging your family into criticism, don’t you?

Read more: Prince Harry Dax Shepard podcast interview: Duke’s most damning comments

“Anyone who goes into therapy is going to be drawn into a discussion about their parenting but I’m not sure your parents want to hear that discussion.”

Susanna’s co-star Adil Ray then cut in: “The bit about Prince Charles is about 20 seconds.”

Adil clashed with Susanna on GMB (Credit: ITV)

Susanna replied: “It’s not 20 seconds, Adil. He discusses it for longer than that.”

Adil continued: Well, he talks about a more general thing.

“He doesn’t want to be a part of the royal family, he said that when he was 20 he’s got the power, he’s got the influence, he says ‘well what can I do?’

“He’s suffering from mental health himself. You can’t talk about mental health without talking about your personal situation and family situation.”

Susanna said she supported Harry “talking about mental health” (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, Susanna said she supported Harry “talking about mental health”.

She said: “It’s so personal – I absolutely support him talking about mental health.

“I just think when you divulge all the reasons behind that and drag other people into it, you’re dragging other people into it.”

It comes after Harry spoke about how he doesn’t want to pass on any suffering to his own children.

He said during the podcast last week: “I don’t think we should be pointing the finger or blaming anybody…

Harry appeared to take a swipe at Charles’ parenting (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Harry say in the podcast?

“…but certainly when it comes to parenting, if I’ve experienced some form of pain or suffering because of the pain or suffering that perhaps my father or my parents had suffered…

Read more: Prince Harry’s new series: Emotional trailer released as Meghan makes cameo

“…I’m going to make sure I break that cycle so that I don’t pass it on, basically.”

In addition, he said his father has “treated me the way he was treated”.

What do you think about Harry’s comments? Let us know what you think on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.