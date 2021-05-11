GMB host Susanna Reid clashed with Alastair Campbell and guest John Bercow this morning (Tuesday May 11) in a fiery debate.

The 50-year-old host, guest host Alastair and studio guest Mr Bercow – the former speaker of the House Of Commons – clashed when the discussion turned to Prime Minister, Boris Johnson.

And, at one point, Susanna snapped at Mr Bercow, “that’s a bit insulting towards me!”

What happened on GMB with Susanna Reid this morning?

The trio discussed whether Boris Johnson was a liar or not, a point which Mr Bercow agreed.

However, Susanna – with her neutral hat on – turned the debate over to 63-year-old Alastair, who worked under former Prime Minister, Tony Blair.

“Sorry, I just need to interrupt,” Susanna said.

“Because [some] people will be screaming ‘what about, Alastair, when Tony Blair told us about the reasons for going to war in Iraq’ and those turned out to be not the case.”

However, Alastair fired back and said that six inquiries had found no untruths in Mr Blair’s arguments for going to war in 2003.

He then turned his attention back to current Prime Minister, Mr Johnson.

“This guy can say something untrue in parliament a week ago and it’s already forgotten,” he said.

“That’s a bit insulting towards me!”

That was when things got tasty.

After the two men listed the reasons why they thought Mr Johnson has been lying in parliament, Susanna once again interjected.

She said: “I’m not here to defend the Prime Minister…”

“No, you just like to call him Boris because he’s your favourite puppy dog, apparently,” Mr Bercow said, bizarrely.

That’s a bit insulting towards me!

And that’s when Susanna was visibly angered.

“That’s a bit insulting towards me!” she said.

“I’ve got to people who are arguing that he’s a liar so it’s my job to speak for the person that’s not here.”

How did viewers react?

Viewers took to Twitter to share their opinions of the incident.

One wrote: “Puppy dog ….WOW.

“That was a car crash. No way would @piersmorgan would have allowed @susannareid100 to be belittled like that #GMB.”

Another said: “Bercow and Campbell now attacking Susanna.

“Looking vile these two [bleeps], she’s actually defending Boris. Bercow calls her ‘Boris’s puppy dog’. The vitriol is palpable.”

A third was in favour of Mr Bercow’s comment: “Ha! ‘Susanna’s puppy dog Boris’

“Someone give Bercow his own show #GMB.”