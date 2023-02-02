Susanna Reid looks angry and Lady Victoria Harvey on GMB today
TV

GMB: Susanna Reid called out by Prince Andrew’s ex for behaviour as host shuts down interview: ‘That’s enough’

Things got heated on air

By Rebecca Carter

GMB host Susanna Reid cut off an interview today as things became heated with Prince Andrew’s ex.

On Thursday’s show, Lady Victoria Hervey joined a discussion on whether the Duke of York can rehabilitate himself through charity work.

They were joined by lawyer Dr Charlotte Proudman as they discussed Andrew’s step back from the spotlight following his association with late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

But things became heated when Lady Victoria accused Susanna of ‘smirking’ and the presenter quickly shut down the debate to move on.

Lady Victoria Harvey and Susanna Reid during debate on GMB today
Susanna Reid shut down the debate today (Credit: ITV)

Susanna Reid on GMB

During the debate, Lady Victoria – who dated Andrew in 1999 – branded Virginia Giuffre a “con artist”.

Ms Giuffre had accused Andrew of sexually assaulting her when she was 17 after she was trafficked by Epstein.

Andrew has always denied the allegations against him.

Last year, they reached an out-of-court settlement in which he allegedly paid £12million.

Lady Victoria defended Andrew as she claimed he’s “going to fight her”.

Prince Andrew looking concerned at church on Christmas Day
Could Prince Andrew come back into royal life? (Credit: SplashNews.com)

It comes after reports last month alleged Andrew had saved up a £10m fund to launch a legal case against her.

Susanna said on today’s show: “I’m not going to argue with you that Virginia Giuffre is a victim because she is without doubt a victim.”

Lady Victoria Hervey, that’s enough. I’m sorry.

Lady Victoria hit back: “She’s not, she’s the liar.”

Charlotte then said: “Be careful with that because even Prince Andrew accepted that she is a victim of sex trafficking.”

Susanna Reid looking angry on GMB today
Susanna on today’s Good Morning Britain (Credit: ITV)

Lady Victoria then called her a “con artist”.

She then added on Good Morning Britain: “And Susanna, you might smirk, you might laugh…”

Susanna cut in: “I’m not smirking…”

Lady Victoria went on: “Can we do a bet right now?” to which Susanna replied: “No, I’m not betting. No I’m not making a bet with you. I think that’s outrageous.”

As Lady Victoria and Charlotte began talking over each other, Susanna stepped in to end the debate.

YouTube video player

Good Morning Britain interview shut down

She said: “Lady Victoria Hervey, that’s enough. I’m sorry. I have to bring that to an end.”

This isn’t the first time Lady Victoria has appeared on TV in recent weeks.

Last month, she appeared on Piers Morgan Uncensored and dropped the f-bomb resulting in host Piers apologising.

Read more: Prince Andrew ‘kicked out of Buckingham Palace’ as treasured possessions boxed up

Piers told her: “Victoria, you can’t use language like that. I’m sorry for the bad language that was used. There’s no need for that.”

Good Morning Britain airs weekdays from 6am on ITV1 and ITVX. 

