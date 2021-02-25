Kate Garraway and Ben Shephard are best known for hosting GMB together – but how long have the pair been friends?

The TV duo have always been open about their special bond in the past, having worked together for several years.

Here’s everything you need to know about their long-standing friendship.

Kate Garraway and Ben Shephard have been friends for years (Credit: ITV)

How long have Kate Garraway and Ben Shephard been friends?

The presenters have been close friends for over 20 years.

The pair first met when they presented breakfast show GMTV.

Since 2003, they have worked together as anchors and have co-hosted GMB since its launch in 2014.

Early last year, the two celebrated two decades of friendship during a special segment on Loose Women.

Kate and Ben have known each other for two decades (Credit: SplashNews.com)

During the appearance, Kate, 53, and Ben, 46, revealed they had known each other longer than they’d been married.

Opening up on their early years, Ben said: “I started working on a show called Entertainment Today in 2000.

The magic about Kate is that she is so authentic

“It was when Kate started working on GMTV. We started working together around 2004 on the sofa.”

In addition, he added: “The special thing about Kate is that she is brilliant at what she does. But the magic about Kate is that she is so authentic.”

The presenters are best known for working together on GMB (Credit: ITV)

When did the presenters join GMTV?

Before GMB, Kate and Ben were known for their roles on GMTV.

Kate joined the breakfast programme in September 2000, co-presenting alongside Andrew Castle each Friday.

Later on, the mum-of-two went on the share presenting duties with Fiona Phillips and Emma Crosby.

Meanwhile, Ben also joined the show in the same year.

Ben and Kate with their GMB co-stars (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Following Eamonn Holmes’ departure in 2005, the star became a main anchor.

When GMTV relaunched in January 2009, Kate and Ben began presenting together on Monday, Tuesday and alternate Wednesdays.

What have Kate and Ben said about each other?

In recent months, Ben has been a huge support towards Kate.

The dad-of-two has stuck by his friend while her husband, Derek Draper, remains in hospital after battling COVID.

The pair previously worked together on GMTV (Credit: YouTube)

Last year, Kate revealed how her pal had helped her through the challenging months.

Speaking to OK! magazine, she said: “It’s been phenomenal. For 20 years, Ben has had to do so much for me, but this year has been another level.

“He has been at the end of the phone and trying to do everything that he can to help. To be serious for a minute, it has been a huge pressure on him.

“Working alongside somebody that you care for and you are worried about, plus also trying to do the job. It’s a huge thing and I’m very grateful that he has been there and I’m aware how tough it’s been for him. He has been amazing.”

Meanwhile, Ben has praised Kate for her bravery over the “truly horrific circumstances”.

Addressing fans on Instagram, he said: “She is just remarkable and for her to speak with such eloquence, honesty and positivity in the face of truly horrific circumstances for her and her family is testament to what an incredible person she is.

“I know what a difference the messages you are sending make and they are such a great source of strength and support for her Billy and Darcey right now.”

However, Ben previously revealed Kate’s most annoying trait is “never letting him finish a sentence”.

