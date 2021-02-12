GMB host Kate Garraway had her co-stars in hysterics this morning as she admitted to a rather cheeky exchange with her milkman.

Viewers said it was “great to see her laugh” after an incredibly tough year which has seen her husband Derek Draper hospitalised with coronavirus.

Kate was left red-faced after the remark, which saw Ben, Good Morning Britain weatherman Alex Beresford and entertainment correspondent Richard Arnold in fits of laughter.

Kate Garraway had co-host Ben Shephard in stitches on GMB today (Credit: ITV)

What did Kate Garraway say on GMB today?

Kate made the accidental innuendo while praising her milkman Mick on the show today (February 12).

Read more: Kate Garraway reveals she hasn’t seen husband Derek since Christmas

She said she wanted to thank him on air for “offering her extras” during an extremely difficult time.

Mick, my milkman, who has just been amazing. He has absolutely just kept me going. He’ll leave me a little note saying: ‘Do you need anything extra other than the milk?’

Of course, the remark made her male co-hosts erupt with laughter.

Kate said: “Mick, my milkman, who has just been amazing. He has absolutely just kept me going.

“He’ll leave me a little note saying: ‘Do you need anything extra other than the milk?'” Kate remarked.

Alex Beresford was also hooting with laughter (Credit: GMB)

Soon, Ben, Alex and Richard were in fits of laughter, as an embarrassed Kate held her head in her hands.

“I mean, like bread, butter or orange juice, which he also supplies,” Kate insisted. “He leaves a little smiley face!”

Read more: Ben Shephard branded ‘rude’ for laughing at Tipping Point contestant who got an answer wrong

Ben asked his co-host: “Are you still answering the door in your dressing gown and fluffy slippers?”

“And a shower cap,” Kate laughed.

Moving on, she added: “Mick, thank you.

“Shall we move on as I’ve got myself in trouble. Even I didn’t see that one coming.”

Viewers said it was lovely to see Kate laugh after her tough year (Credit: ITV)

What did viewers say about Kate’s innuendo?

Viewers said it was lovely to see Kate laugh after such a tough year.

“I’d say her job is her lifeline, to escape for a while. Great to see her laugh. Very tough for all the family,” said one Kate fan.

Another added: “I saw this today and thought it was so funny. It’s lovely to see Kate laughing.”

A third said: “Bless her. Totally down to earth even with all the issues she has at the minute. There’s quite a few people that could learn a lot from Kate on how to live your life.”

“I think it’s just great to see people laughing. We haven’t done much of it this year so It’s a very welcome sound,” another added.

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us what you though of today’s GMB.