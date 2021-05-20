GMB presenter Kate Garraway has revealed she was forced to delay work after suffering from an eye infection.
The 53-year-old star opened up on her own health woes on the ITV programme earlier today (May 20).
Appearing alongside co-host Ranvir Singh, Kate admitted she was struggling to see.
What did Kate Garraway say on GMB?
The presenter revealed she was even forced to cancel a joint mystery project with Ranvir.
Ranvir shared: “We were meant to be doing something earlier in the week, weren’t we.”
Kate replied: “We were doing a special little project, which you can see more about later in the year.”
I did bail because I couldn’t see
In addition, Ranvir joked: “But then you bailed on me, Garraway, you bailed on me.”
Kate then explained: “I did bail because I couldn’t see.
“It’s always one of my excuses because I can barely read the autocue at the best of times. I had an eye infection last Friday.
“You’ll remember it was watering a little bit when I was doing the show.
“And then it spread to the other eye and I couldn’t put my contacts in. I couldn’t see anything.”
Furthermore, Kate went on to reveal that she made a “mortifying” mistake due to her eyesight.
She continued: “I was actually sending random texts to people with the wrong thing.
“I transferred some money into the wrong account and I had to ask for it back.”
And it didn’t end there, with Kate also suffering from an “inner ear infection”.
What else has Kate been up to?
Meanwhile, it comes days after Kate was attacked by a troll on Instagram.
At the time, a user accused her of “making money” from her husband Derek Draper’s illness while promoting her new book.
They wrote: “Why buy the book? We’ve all heard about Derek having Covid! You’ve bleated on about for the last year… and here you are making money out of a sick man & Covid! Disgusting!!”
However, fans rushed to defend the GMB star.
“You’re disgusting,” one said, while a second wrote: “How horrible of you to say that, she has written this book to give hope to anyone dealing with similar situations with a loved one. Shame on you!”
Derek, 54, spent one year in hospital after being struck down with severe Covid-19.
