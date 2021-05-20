GMB presenter Kate Garraway has revealed she was forced to delay work after suffering from an eye infection.

The 53-year-old star opened up on her own health woes on the ITV programme earlier today (May 20).

Appearing alongside co-host Ranvir Singh, Kate admitted she was struggling to see.

Kate Garraway opened up on her own health woes on GMB (Credit: ITV)

What did Kate Garraway say on GMB?

The presenter revealed she was even forced to cancel a joint mystery project with Ranvir.

Ranvir shared: “We were meant to be doing something earlier in the week, weren’t we.”

Kate replied: “We were doing a special little project, which you can see more about later in the year.”

I did bail because I couldn’t see

In addition, Ranvir joked: “But then you bailed on me, Garraway, you bailed on me.”

Kate then explained: “I did bail because I couldn’t see.

“It’s always one of my excuses because I can barely read the autocue at the best of times. I had an eye infection last Friday.

Kate hosted GMB alongside Ranvir Singh today (Credit: ITV)

“You’ll remember it was watering a little bit when I was doing the show.

“And then it spread to the other eye and I couldn’t put my contacts in. I couldn’t see anything.”

Furthermore, Kate went on to reveal that she made a “mortifying” mistake due to her eyesight.

She continued: “I was actually sending random texts to people with the wrong thing.

“I transferred some money into the wrong account and I had to ask for it back.”

And it didn’t end there, with Kate also suffering from an “inner ear infection”.

Kate’s husband Derek recently returned home from hospital (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What else has Kate been up to?

Meanwhile, it comes days after Kate was attacked by a troll on Instagram.

At the time, a user accused her of “making money” from her husband Derek Draper’s illness while promoting her new book.

They wrote: “Why buy the book? We’ve all heard about Derek having Covid! You’ve bleated on about for the last year… and here you are making money out of a sick man & Covid! Disgusting!!”

However, fans rushed to defend the GMB star.

“You’re disgusting,” one said, while a second wrote: “How horrible of you to say that, she has written this book to give hope to anyone dealing with similar situations with a loved one. Shame on you!”

Derek, 54, spent one year in hospital after being struck down with severe Covid-19.

