GMB star Kate Garrway was branded “unprofessional” over her behaviour on the show today (January 6).

Kate appeared on the ITV breakfast news show with pals Ben Shephard and Susanna Reid.

However, after her 7.30am appearance some fans of the show took to Twitter to reveal they were less than impressed with the blonde star’s behaviour.

Kate Garraway raised eyebrows on GMB today (Credit: ITV)

What did Kate Garraway do on GMB today?

Kate did what most Brits do every single morning – but the fact that she did it live on air raise eyebrows with some viewers.

The popular Good Morning Britain presenter was seen scoffing a slice of toast and enjoying a cup of tea this morning.

And, it has to be said, it got quite the backlash.

As the camera panned away from Ben and Susanna, Kate could be seen eating her breakfast (Credit: I(TV)

What did viewers say about Kate eating her breakfast on GMB?

Given the doubtless early start on the show, we think the host could be forgiven for having a quick bite of her brekkie.

However, sadly not everyone felt the same.

“Why must we watch Kate Garraway eat toast and drink tea in the morning? Does she contribute anything to the show?” asked one meanie.

Another added: “She’s getting an MBE so she thinks she’s a baroness or a dame.”

A third commented that Kate’s behaviour wasn’t exactly “professional”.

“Just seen Kate eating her breakfast live on TV. Not very professional at all,” they moaned.

Another agreed though and said: “@kategarraway is so unprofessional sitting eating food on LIVE TV.”

Fans jump in to defend GMB star Kate

However, some Kate fans had the star’s back.

Replying to one particularly cruel comment that called Kate “pointless”, one fan told the miserable tweeter: “Cheer up pal.”

What else has Kate been up to?

Over the festive period, Kate took sick husband Derek Draper on a family outing to the pantomime.

However, the trip took it out of Derek, Kate said, leaving him “weak”.

She revealed: “He’s doing alright. He is phenomenally fatigued at the moment. He’s very fatigued and very weak.

“He’s very weak and the trip to the pantomime took everything out of him and he was not out of bed afterwards.

“He thought it was worth it and it was a special thing to be with the children holding their hands and doing something normal but it took everything out of him.”

