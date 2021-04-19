Stan Collymore has left GMB viewers furious as he appeared on the show earlier today (April 19).

During the programme, the football pundit spoke to hosts Susanna Reid and Adil Ray on the European Super League plans.

However, some viewers were disappointed by his appearance and brought up his violent past.

Stan Collymore divided GMB viewers as he appeared on the show today (Credit: ITV)

What did Stan Collymore say?

It comes after it was reported the Premier League’s Big Six clubs have agreed to join the new competition.

Speaking from his home in Staffordshire, Stan seemed furious with the decision.

The 50-year-old said: “I’ve played for Stafford Rangers in the old conference, Liverpool Football Club, Nottingham Forest Football Club and Aston Villa – three former winners of what is now the Champions League.

“I echo all the comments from all football fans when they say they are saddened and disgusted.”

The football pundit discussed the European Super League plans (Credit: ITV)

How did GMB viewers react?

But it seems his appearance didn’t sit well with some viewers.

Taking to Twitter, some believed Stan was the wrong person to appear following his high-profile relationship with Ulrika Jonsson.

In 1998, the former couple had been together 18 months when Stan launched a violent attack on her in a Paris bar.

During the attack, it was reported he dragged her to the floor and kicked her three times in the head before he was dragged away.

Stan assaulted Ulrika in a Paris bar on 9 June 1998 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Following the incident, Ulrika put an end to their relationship.

As he appeared on GMB today, viewers recalled the assault on Twitter.

Is this the only pundit available?

One said: “Stan Collymore, who assaulted former presenter Ulrika Jonsson in a Paris night club.”

Another added: “Stan Collymore on GMB this morning talking about the importance of integrity and decency in football in light of the ‘Super League’. Pass the vom bucket.”

@GMB @adilray @susannareid100 why you giving Stan Collymore airtime. Does the assault on his then girlfriend Ulrika Johnson mean nothing?!? That's all I remember him for. — 💙NHS (@F14SJ) April 19, 2021

In addition, a third asked: “Is this the only pundit available?”

A fourth shared: “Why you giving Stan Collymore airtime. Does the assault on his then girlfriend Ulrika Jonsson mean nothing?!? That’s all I remember him for.”

Another tweeted: “At a time where people are being removed from TV for historical opinions and actions, why on earth are you on my TV!”

Meanwhile, Stan previously appeared on GMB back in May 2017.

ED! has contacted Stan’s reps for comment.

