Shamima Begum on GMB this morning
TV

GMB: Shamima Begum interview divides viewers as she apologises to Brits

It was her first ever live UK TV interview

By Paul Hirons

GMB viewers were divided this morning (Wednesday September 15) when exiled former IS member Shamima Begum sensationally appeared on the show.

It was the first time the controversial former British citizen has appeared on UK TV in a live interview.

Shamima Begum on GMB this morning
Shamima Begum on GMB this morning (Credit: ITV)

Shamima Begun on GMB today

The 22-year-old left east London with two other schoolgirls to travel to Syria and join Islamic State when she was 15.

Since then her British passport and citizenship have been revoked.

Read more: GMB viewers praise ‘brave’ Paul Merson after he admits lockdown gambling relapse

Speaking from a detainee camp in Syria wearing a baseball cap and grey vest, Shamima asked the British people for forgiveness.

She said: “I know it’s very hard for the British people to try and forgive me because they have lived in fear of Isis and lost loved ones because of Isis.

“But I also have lived in fear of Isis and I also lost loved ones because of Isis, so I can sympathise with them in that way.”

Shamima Begum on GMB this morning
Shamima apologised to the British people (Credit: ITV)

Interviewed by Richard Madeley and Susanna Reid, Shamima said she ran away to Syria in the hope of leading a “pure Islamic life”.

“The reason I came to Syria was not for violent reasons,” she explained.

“At the time I did not know it [IS] was a death cult, I thought it was an Islamic community I was joining.

“I know it is very hard for them to forgive me but I say from the bottom of my heart that I am so sorry if I ever offended anyone by coming here, if I ever offended anyone by the things I said.”

How did viewers react?

The sensational interview immediately drew strong responses from viewers on Twitter.

Some couldn’t believe that she was given any air time at all.

One fumed: “Why on earth are @GMB giving Shamima Begum air time?????

“She made her choice when she left England. Why the F should we give her a 2nd chance???

“Honestly let her stay there and live with her consequences. No way should she EVER be allowed to step foot in England again. #gmb.”

Another said: “@GMB @susannareid100 you’re the one giving Shamima Begum special treatment by continually giving her air time, not @sajidjavid!!! #gmb #shamimabegum.

“She is a terrorist & a National security risk in a Nike baseball cap #ffs stop pumping her story.”

However, some viewers took a different view.

One said: “Whatever Shamima did, she was groomed and radicalised.

“How does someone psychologically manipulated have sense of wrongdoings, that are solely the product of grooming?

“May lack emotion due to trauma. [Definitely] saw human side when she spoke of 3 children she lost #shamimabegum #gmb @GMB.”

What did Piers Morgan have to say about it all?

Another who commented was former host Piers Morgan.

Outspoken Piers wrote on Twitter: “Just as well I’m not interviewing this lying, snivelling, cold-hearted, self-serving ISIS bride monster or I’d have seriously lost my temper by now.

“Begum should never be allowed back to Britain. Let her rot in the terror bed she made for herself.”

Read more: Martin Lewis praised by Good Morning Britain viewers despite being ‘no Piers Morgan’

Whether he would’ve lost his temper or not, viewers wished at was Piers interviewing her.

“Wish @piersmorgan had conduct of this interview with Shamima #GMB,” one wrote.

Another said: “Like him or loath him you can’t deny that @piersmorgan would’ve been perfect to host an interview with #ShamimaBegum #GMB is really missing its fire right now!”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Louise Minchin leaves BBC Breakfast today
Louise Minchin leaves BBC Breakfast as Dan Walker pays tribute to ‘wonderful’ co-star
Father of Stuart Lubbock Terry Lubbock dies
Stuart Lubbock’s dad Terry dies after campaigning for justice for son who died in Michael Barrymore’s pool
denise loose women
Loose Women star Denise Welch divides viewers with fiery on-air clash about COVID jabs for kids
Prince Harry celebrates his birthday
Prince William and Kate Middleton lead royal tributes to Prince Harry on his 37th birthday
Marlon Dingle in Emmerdale
Marlon Dingle in Emmerdale: Who is the real love of his life? (Sorry Rhona!)
The Queen, Prince Andrew and Prince Charles latest news
The Queen ‘wont overrule Prince Charles’ plan to keep Prince Andrew away from duties,’ claims expert