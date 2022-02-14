GMB fans erupted on Twitter this morning (February 14) as Richard Madeley branded a guest on the show “useless”.

Not on that, the guest just happened to be a national treasure, loved by millions.

As a result of Richard’s comments, many Good Morning Britain viewers rushed to Twitter to complain about the interview.

Richard Madeley and Ranvir Singh hosted the show today (Credit: ITV)

What happened on GMB today?

Richard Madeley was joined by co-host Ranvir Singh on the show today.

The presenter – who took part in last year’s I’m A Celebrity – came under fire as he welcome Eddie “The Eagle” Edwards to the show.

Of course, he is a national treasure after his crowd-pleasing antics in the 1988 Winter Olympics.

He became the first competitor since 1928 to represent Great Britain in Olympic ski jumping, finishing last in both of the events he took part in.

The debate turned sour when the hosts asked if funding for the Winter Olympics should be stripped.

It came on the back of the fact Team GB hasn’t won any medals so far at this year’s games.

Eddie the Eagle in action at the Winter Olympics (Credit: ITV)

What did Richard say?

Richard said: “Eddie, you’ve had half a lifetime or more to reflect on what happened to you at your Winter Olympics.

“Looking back on it now, trying to analyse it now, why do you think your conspicuous lack of success and your near uselessness really made you a star?”

Eddie replied: “I don’t think it had much to do with the fact I came 58th, a lot of other things were happening at the same time.

“I was the first-ever Olympic ski jumper, we’d never had one before. I was doing the best I could with what I had. It was about the resilience and the lasting impact – with no funding at all.”

Eddie the Eagle was a guest on GMB today (Credit: ITV)

How did GMB viewers react on Twitter?

They were very much team Eddie and Richard came under fire as a result.

One GMB fan posted on Twitter and said: “Did Richard Madeley really just tell Eddie the Eagle he was useless?

“When was the last time you took part in the Olympics Richard Madeley? Rude.”

Another concurred and said: “Bit harsh saying Eddie’s ‘near useless’ Richard?”

A third added: “Has Richard Madely really just called Eddie Eagle near useless …pot kettle springs to mind!”

“Richard going full on Partridge, being inexcusably rude. Eddie took it in his stride, probably one of the reasons why the country likes the man,” said another.

“Have you seen the Eddie Eagle film?” asked another. “If not maybe you should watch it & then you wouldn’t be so insulting to him, no need for it.”

