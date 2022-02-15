GMB host Richard Madeley blamed over show’s ‘loss of viewers’ as his ‘rudeness’ comes under fire

GMB host Richard Madeley came under fire for his “rudeness” again today (February 15)

The comments came after Good Morning Britain presenter Richard called a national treasure “useless” on yesterday’s show.

And it seems that he was on a roll today, with GMB viewers taking to Twitter to plead with ITV to “get rid” of the host.

Richard Madeley hosted Good Morning Britain with Ranvir Singh today (Credit: ITV)

What happened on GMB today?

Richard was joined by co-host Ranvir Singh on the show today.

The pair interviewed Richard’s son-in-law James Haskell, who revealed he’s having a baby with wife Chloe – Richard’s daughter.

Read more: Richard Madeley’s daughter Chloe pregnant with first child

They also discussed the PM and the crisis in the Ukraine.

And it seems Richard’s presenting skills certainly got the goat of some vocal viewers on social media.

What did GMB viewers say about Richard?

Richard would do well not to look at the GMB hashtag on Twitter today – unless he finds the tweet from an admiring fan that reads: “Love you Richard!”

Elsewhere things were a lot less flattering.

One said: “Was just about to tweet that I think Richard Madeley is so rude & smug & noticed he was trending #GMB.

“Seems I’m not alone in disliking his style… get rid,” they added.

Read more: Richard Madeley faces backlash from viewers over habit

“Richard Madeley is so rude with the guest. He invite them to talk about a subject then he cuts them off while they’re putting their point across,” said one.

They added: “Get rid of him and get someone who knows how to be polite to guests.”

A third commented: “I don’t know what it is about Richard Madeley (I do, it’s his smugness coupled with his stupidity) but the moment he’s on screen I have to mute or turn over.”

“I occasionally, mistakenly, switch it on when he’s presenting and immediately turn it off,” agreed another.

Richard is one of the hosts brought in since Piers Morgan left the show (Credit: ITV)

GMB fan accuses Richard of ‘losing viewers’

Another took it one step further though.

They said: “Madeley is one of the rudest presenters ever on show.

“Never tires of talking about himself, giving unjustified opinions, talking over people & abruptly ending conversations. He is big part of reason for loss of viewers.”

Ratings did fall after Piers Morgan left the breakfast news show.

However, speaking to the Daily Mail in September, an ITV spokesperson revealed the viewing figures are doing just fine.

They said: “Good Morning Britain’s audience share year-to-date stands at 22%, which is in line with 2020, and prior to that, higher than all previous years since launch.

“GMB continues to perform well therefore in 2021, and is also posting year-on-year increases for family audiences, and 16-34 year old viewers.”

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us what you think of our story.