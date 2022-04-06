GMB host Richard Madeley under fire over ‘rude’ question to shocked Scarlett Moffatt

GMB host Richard Madeley came under fire from viewers today after he asked guest Scarlett Moffatt what they deemed a “rude” question.

Scarlett was on the show to speak about her new TV show Pilgrimage, where she will be seen exploring her faith.

However, things took a bit of a turn when Richard piped up with what viewers at home deemed a pretty “rude” question.

And, to be fair, even Scarlett looked shocked that he’d asked it.

Richard Madeley was slammed after his ‘rude’ question to Scarlett Moffatt on GMB today (Credit: ITV)

GMB host Richard Madeley’s ‘rude’ question

After chatting about her new show, Good Morning Britain host Richard told Scarlett that she would need to say a special prayer for an event taking place today.

Richard said: “You’ve failed your driving yet 13 times and today you go for your 14th theoretical test.”

Richard then explained that he and co-host Kate Garraway were going to put Scarlett through a few test questions.

Scarlett Moffatt looked visibly shocked at his question (Credit: ITV)

However, before starting the test, he asked her: “We’ll have to be quick about this, but why do you keep failing?”

Richard added: “13 is a heck of a lot of failings.”

A visibly shocked Scarlett replied: “Yes it is, I don’t know. If I knew that I’d probably pass.”

Twitter erupts over Richard’s ‘rude’ question

Scarlett looked pretty shocked by Richard’s question, while Kate laughed nervously.

Viewers were less than impressed by Richard’s behaviour towards the former Gogglebox star, too.

“Does Richard Madeley enjoy being rude and condescending to people? Poor Scarlett Moffatt!!” said one.

Does Richard Madeley enjoy being rude and condescending to people?

Another added: “I can’t stand him ffs. ‘Why do you keep failing?’ WTAF shut up.”

“Please Richard Stop Stop Stop!” insisted another.

“How patronising was Madeley!!” said another.

“Go Scarlett don’t let anyone get you down,” said another. “No one has a right to tell you what to do or criticise you. You are a lovely lady.”

Watch Scarlett in Pilgrimage on Friday (April 8) on BBC Two at 9pm.

