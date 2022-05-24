GMB host Richard Madeley gives his take
TV

GMB host Richard Madeley under fire for ‘patronising’ behaviour towards Ukrainian guests

Maria and son Bogdan are living in Bristol due to the war

By Robert Leigh

GMB host Richard Madeley came under fire for his ‘patronising’ behaviour towards Ukrainian guests on the show today (May 24).

Tuesday’s Good Morning Britain saw refugees Maria and her son Bogdan appear alongside the British family who invited them into their home.

Maria and Bogdan are now settled in Bristol after the shocking upheaval to their life in Ukraine. They previously met presenter Susanna Reid as she reported from Poland.

But as Susanna caught up with them and their progress, Richard irritated some viewers with his manner.

Bogan and Maria speak on GMB to Richard Madeley
Bogdan and Maria, centre, speak on GMB to Richard Madeley alongside Bristol hosts the Wheelers (Credit: @GMB Twitter)

Richard Madeley on GMB

Richard came under fire on social media as he asked Maria and Bogdan how they are getting on.

Maria replied: “I like this country very much

“I think that people who live in Great Britain are very open, friendly and nice.”

Read more: GMB host Susanna Reid steps in as Richard Madeley suffers awkward gaffe

Perhaps overcompensating by slowing his speech and exaggerating his enunciation, Richard congratulated Maria on her language skills.

“Your English is coming on really well,” he told her.

GMB host Richard Madeley speaks to Bogdan and Maria
Richard Madeley congratulates Maria (Credit: @GMB Twitter)

GMB today

After that, Richard then turned to Bogdan, prompting him about having made so many friends at his new school.

Bogdan indicated he made five new pals on his first day – and his mum added her lad is nearing the end of his primary school education.

“He is enjoying life in England and he likes everything,” Maria added.

Bogdan is enjoying life in England and he likes everything.

Meanwhile, moments later, Richard asked host Tracy Wheeler what she and her husband Richard, Maria and Bogdan talk about in the evening.

Tracy replied: “It is fascinating to find out some of the differences in culture. They come from a small village. They’ve not seen city life before.

“So it isn’t just about the country being different, it is a whole different way of life. So there’s plenty to talk about.”

Elsewhere, Richard asked Tracy and Richard what food they are “serving up” to Maria and Bogdan.

Bogdan and Maria spoke about how they are settling in in the UK
Bogdan and Maria spoke about how they are settling in in the UK (Credit: @GMB Twitter)

Good Morning Britain on Twitter

However, viewers did not seem impressed with Richard’s interview style.

“Patronising much @richardm56? @GMB,” one Twitter user suggested.

Meanwhile, someone else seethed at another question Richard asked: “For goodness sake Madeley, asking what do they eat. They are from Ukraine not Mars.”

After that, another onlooker tutted: “Richard Madeley doing a sterling job speaking slowly with a strange accent to a woman who speaks perfect English. Have a word.”

Read more: Where is abuser Barry Bennell now and what was the paedophile football coach found guilty of?

In addition, a fourth person tweeted their displeasure: “Richard Madeley’s patronising interviewing of those poor Ukrainian refugees who are obviously still traumatised by the destruction of their country was hard to watch.”

Good Morning Britain airs weekdays on ITV from 6am.

