GMB host Richard Madeley under fire for ‘patronising’ behaviour towards Ukrainian guests

GMB host Richard Madeley came under fire for his ‘patronising’ behaviour towards Ukrainian guests on the show today (May 24).

Tuesday’s Good Morning Britain saw refugees Maria and her son Bogdan appear alongside the British family who invited them into their home.

Maria and Bogdan are now settled in Bristol after the shocking upheaval to their life in Ukraine. They previously met presenter Susanna Reid as she reported from Poland.

But as Susanna caught up with them and their progress, Richard irritated some viewers with his manner.

Bogdan and Maria, centre, speak on GMB to Richard Madeley alongside Bristol hosts the Wheelers (Credit: @GMB Twitter)

Richard Madeley on GMB

Richard came under fire on social media as he asked Maria and Bogdan how they are getting on.

Maria replied: “I like this country very much

“I think that people who live in Great Britain are very open, friendly and nice.”

Perhaps overcompensating by slowing his speech and exaggerating his enunciation, Richard congratulated Maria on her language skills.

“Your English is coming on really well,” he told her.

Richard Madeley congratulates Maria (Credit: @GMB Twitter)

GMB today

After that, Richard then turned to Bogdan, prompting him about having made so many friends at his new school.

Bogdan indicated he made five new pals on his first day – and his mum added her lad is nearing the end of his primary school education.

“He is enjoying life in England and he likes everything,” Maria added.

Bogdan is enjoying life in England and he likes everything.

Meanwhile, moments later, Richard asked host Tracy Wheeler what she and her husband Richard, Maria and Bogdan talk about in the evening.

Tracy replied: “It is fascinating to find out some of the differences in culture. They come from a small village. They’ve not seen city life before.

“So it isn’t just about the country being different, it is a whole different way of life. So there’s plenty to talk about.”

Elsewhere, Richard asked Tracy and Richard what food they are “serving up” to Maria and Bogdan.

Bogdan and Maria spoke about how they are settling in in the UK (Credit: @GMB Twitter)

Good Morning Britain on Twitter

However, viewers did not seem impressed with Richard’s interview style.

“Patronising much @richardm56? @GMB,” one Twitter user suggested.

The mother and son whom Susanna met in Poland are now settled in Bristol with their host family Tracey and Richard Wheeler. Maria and Bogdan tell @susannareid100 and @richardm56 what it is like being in the UK and starting school. Watch GMB 👉 https://t.co/6iQ6ebeOEQ pic.twitter.com/2nMWXiuqzI — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) May 24, 2022

Meanwhile, someone else seethed at another question Richard asked: “For goodness sake Madeley, asking what do they eat. They are from Ukraine not Mars.”

‘It’s lovely to see.’ Richard Wheeler explains what it is like seeing Maria and Bogdan settling in after arriving in the UK from Ukraine. Watch GMB on ITV and on ITV Hub 👉 https://t.co/6iQ6ebeOEQ pic.twitter.com/dLoKani43G — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) May 24, 2022

After that, another onlooker tutted: “Richard Madeley doing a sterling job speaking slowly with a strange accent to a woman who speaks perfect English. Have a word.”

In addition, a fourth person tweeted their displeasure: “Richard Madeley’s patronising interviewing of those poor Ukrainian refugees who are obviously still traumatised by the destruction of their country was hard to watch.”

Good Morning Britain airs weekdays on ITV from 6am.

