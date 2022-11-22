GMB star Richard Madeley come under fire today (November 22) over some controversial comments he made about the NHS.

The 67-year-old presenter was accused of “scare tactics” by furious viewers on Twitter earlier today.

What did Richard Madeley say on GMB today?

Today’s edition of Good Morning Britain saw Richard make a controversial comment about the NHS.

The journalist seemed to imply that NHS dentists are unable to extract teeth from patients and that they send patients to hospitals to have this procedure done instead.

“I was talking to a private dentist only last week, who was saying that so many people now have to go private because NHS dentists are not capable of doing extractions any more,” he said.

“They are simply not trained up to the level, they are not confident doing extractions,” he added.

“Oh, what’s that sound I hear? Oh yes, it’s all the NHS dentists getting in touch with the programme to say that that is absolutely wrong,” Susanna Reid fired back.

“They’re simply not trained up to the level, they’re not confident to do extractions,” Richard continued, undeterred.

“What they tend to do is to refer. They’ll give you antibiotics for an infected tooth because they won’t pull it out. You’ll be referred to casualty.”

GMB viewers slam Richard

As Susanna predicted, viewers took to Twitter to slam Richard over his comments.

“So Richard has decided that because there are some examples of NHS dentists sending patients to hospital for a tooth extraction (we don’t know if that’s because of other reasons) that it’s a fact that all NHS dentists aren’t trained to remove teeth,” one viewer tweeted.

“My NHS dentist extracted a wisdom tooth in the summer. I’d better tell him the medical expert Richard Madeley says he isn’t qualified to perform the procedure!” another said.

“Richard Madeley doing some great litter tray ‘journalism’ and scare tactics around NHS dentistry… fairly certain NHS dentists do know how to extract a tooth,” a third wrote.

“Richard Madeley really is full of [bleep]. NHS dentists know how to extract a tooth, they are trained to the same level as a private dentist. They also won’t send you to A&E to have it removed,” another tweeted.

More controversy for presenter

This isn’t the first time that Richard has come under fire over a “controversial” remark recently.

Just last week, the star was slammed after he made an offensive comment about the US President, Joe Biden.

Richard’s comment came during a discussion over Donald Trump running for President for the third time.

“Do you think Biden will run again?” he asked. “I know he wants to, but do you think they’ll let him? Because I mean, let’s be honest, the guy’s borderline senile, isn’t he?”

Viewers weren’t happy with Richard’s remark and took to Twitter to slam him.

“Richard Madeley calling Biden ‘borderline senile’??! Surely that’s not allowed, that’s incredibly inappropriate for a broadcaster to be saying!” one viewer tweeted.

“Richard Madeley needs to apologise to President Joe Biden,” another wrote.

