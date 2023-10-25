Calls for Richard Madeley to be taken off air after ‘insensitive’ comments during MND interview with Corrie’s Peter Ash

There have been calls today for Richard Madeley to be taken off air following some insensitive comments he made.

Richard’s comments came during an interview about Motor Neurone Disease with Corrie star Peter Ash.

Richard interviewed Peter Ash today (Credit: ITV)

Richard Madeley slammed over GMB interview

Today’s edition of Good Morning Britain saw Peter Ash appear on the show.

The soap star was on the programme to discuss Coronation Street‘s Motor-Neurone Disease storyline. Peter plays Paul Foreman, who has MND and has found out he has a year to live.

Paul was joined by Sam Hayden-Harler, who was diagnosed with MND when he was 35.

Sam has been assisting Paul with the details of his character’s hard-hitting MND storyline.

Richard was keen to know how Sam is helping Paul with the storyline. However, some fans just thought he was putting his foot in it. Repeatedly.

Peter and Sam were speaking about the MND storyline (Credit: ITV)

Richard Madeley’s ‘cringeworthy’ GMB interview

Turning to Peter, Richard asked: “Peter, let’s get down to the nitty-gritty, what does he show you to do in terms of movement?”

Peter appeared lost for words and lost his train of thought for a second. He then explained that they just want to portray it as “honestly and as truthfully” as possible.

Richard then continued his line of questioning: “What I mean is does he come to your dressing room and say, ‘At this stage, you walk like this?’ Is that what happens?” he asked.

Richard’s co-host, Kate Garraway was quick to interject. “No, no, not quite like that,” she said.

“Well, he’s been a very big help with the storyline and everything,” Peter continued.

Later on in the interview, Richard mentioned the fact that Stephen Hawking had MND, saying: “He lived decades beyond expectation.”

Richard was slammed (Credit: ITV)

Viewers slam Richard

Viewers were less than impressed with Richard’s line of questioning in the interview. Many took to Twitter to slam the star, with some even demanding he be taken off air.

“Richard Madeley has the sensitivity of a wrecking ball! Why do the powers that be at #GMB allow this idiot anywhere near such sensitive topics??” one viewer fumed.

“Richard Madeley, yet another another display of interviewing with the sensitivity of a brick,” another GMB viewer said.

“Get Madeley off the show,” a third wrote. “Asking an MND suffered on @GMB if he teaches people how to walk as if they have the disease. Jesus Christ. 2023 and we still have this gobshite on TV,” another wrote.

“Please get that Madeley buffoon off our screens in the mornings,” a fifth begged. “Surely ? ……Not ANOTHER insensitive question from MADELEY ??!!” another wrote.

Read more: Richard Madeley issues apology as GMB viewers call for him ‘to be taken off air’ following ‘insensitive’ question

GMB airs on weekdays from 6am on ITV1 and ITVX.

What do you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page EntertainmentDailyFix and then let us know.