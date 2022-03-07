GMB host Richard Madeley under fire over capital punishment question to Gordon Brown

GMB host Richard Madeley provoked quite the reaction today with what some viewers called “ridiculous” questions.

Richard was hosting today’s GMB (March 7) with co-presenter Susanna Reid.

And one of the guests on the show was former Prime Minister Gordon Brown.

Richard Madeley hosted GMB today with Susanna Reid (Credit: ITV)

What happened with Richard Madeley on GMB?

Gordon Brown was on GMB calling for a war trial to be held for Russia’s President Putin.

Richard pointed to the Nuremberg trials, which took place after WWII.

He asked Brown: “Very briefly, in my opening question to you, of course we know that after the Nuremberg trials a lot of Nazis were hanged.

“Obviously the case against Putin is overwhelming and were he to be dragged into court he would be found guilty, there’s no question about that.

“But what should happen to him?” he asked.

Brown responded: “Well I think the punishments that have been handed out by the international criminal court are life imprisonment and that’s the most likely thing.

“But I think the message is more important. He should know that he has been held accountable for every action he has taken. We are not going to let him off the hook.

“Russia has become a pariah state because of his actions. While we have no complaints against the Russian people, President Putin has got to be brought to justice.

“At some point he will have to be removed.”

Gordon Brown was on the show today speaking about his hopes to bring President Putin to trial (Credit: ITV)

How did GMB viewers react to the interview?

Good Morning Britain viewers took to Twitter to tweet about the show’s host.

One said: “So Richard, you are in what appears 1939.”

Another added: “How could you fail to be enthralled by Richard Madeley’s musings of European history.”

A third said: “Madeley asking Gordon Brown: ‘Will Putin be hanged like the Nazis?’ Brown remaining professional.”

Another mused: “Presenter asking should Putin be hanged. Same presenter was working when British PMs invaded countries. Did he ask hanging question then?”

Calls for Richard to leave GMB

Others on Twitter called for ITV to drop Richard from its presenting line-up.

“Madeley asks the most ridiculous questions, he really shouldn’t front this programme,” said another.

They added: “Never thought I’d say it but #gmb is a cartoon since Piers Morgan walked.”

