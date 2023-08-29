Richard Madeley / Kate Garraway on GMB today
TV

Richard Madeley forced to apologise after leaving Kate Garraway stunned with his behaviour on GMB: ‘Excuse me’

Oops!

By Robert Emlyn Slater

GMB today (Tuesday, August 29) saw Richard Madeley forced into apologising after leaving Kate Garraway stunned with his behaviour.

The 68-year-old swore during today’s show – leaving his co-host speechless.

Richard Madeley and Kate Garraway speaking to Iwan Thomas on GMB
Richard swore on today’s show (Credit: ITV)

Richard Madeley swears on GMB today

Today’s edition of Good Morning Britain saw Richard accidentally slip up and swear, live on air!

Richard’s foul-mouthed comment came out during a chat with Olympic sprinter Iwan Thomas. Thomas is currently stranded in Amsterdam due to flight chaos in the UK.

“It could be worse, I managed to find a hotel,” the athlete said as he phoned in via video call.

“It’s a good job you kept your passport on you, and it’s a good job you’ve got a couple of credit cards on you,” Richard then chimed in.

“Otherwise you really would be stuck, you would just basically be sitting on your ar*e…,” he then added.

Richard Madeley on GMB
Richard was forced to apologise (Credit: ITV)

Kate and viewers shocked by Richard’s comment on GMB today

Kate seemed stunned by Richard’s rather rude language. Catching on to what he’d just said, Richard quickly apologised.

“Excuse me, sitting on your bottom, at the airport on the floor, which so many people are,” he said.

Viewers were quick to take to Twitter to comment on Richard’s cheeky comment.

“Did Richard Madeley just say a**e?” one viewer tweeted. “Been watching 5 mins and old Richie Rich has said ‘a**e’ and ‘hell'” another wrote.

“Sitting on your a**e?” a third wrote. “It won’t be long before Richard actually swears,” another tweeted.

Richard Madeley and Kate Garraway
Kate snapped at Richard during GMB (Credit: ITV)

Richard apologises to Kate as she snaps at him live on air

Richard’s blunder comes not long after he was forced to apologise again after Kate snapped at him live on air.

Kate snapped at her co-host during a debate about airlines charging customers for incorrect boarding passes.

As Kate read out a statement issued by Ryanair on the issue, Richard interrupted.

“Excuse me, who checks terms and conditions? I can only think that what’s happening here-” he said before Kate interrupted him back.

“Can I just finish?” she snapped. Cowed, Richard replied: “Oh sorry, just finish the statement.”

Awkward!

Read more: GMB fans deliver scathing verdict as new presenter makes debut alongside Richard and Kate

Good Morning Britain airs on weekdays from 6am on ITV1 and ITVX. 

John Lewis Boss Under Fire As Shoplifting Skyrockets | Good Morning Britain

What do you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and then let us know.

Related Topics

Good Morning Britain Kate Garraway Richard Madeley

Trending Articles

Louise Redknapp talking on This Morning
Louise Redknapp fans stunned by her sons’ appearances in holiday photo: ‘Completely changed!’
Casualty's Max and the Casualty title image
Casualty to air double episode this weekend as Max discovers he has just a year to live
Fern Britton Phil Vickery
Fern Britton admits heartbreaking confession from the end of her marriage to Phil Vickery
Myleene Klass, Vanessa Feltz and Ben Ofoedu
Myleene Klass takes savage ‘swipe’ at Vanessa Feltz’s cheating ex as This Morning star pays tribute to her
Samia Longchambon and Jane Danson split image
Coronation Street stars Samia Longchambon and Jane Danson left ‘absolutely heartbroken’ by latest ITV axing decision
Will on The Repair Shop
Will Kirk forced to take break off screen following tragic story on The Repair Shop: ‘Something that catches you off guard’