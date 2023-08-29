Richard Madeley forced to apologise after leaving Kate Garraway stunned with his behaviour on GMB: ‘Excuse me’

GMB today (Tuesday, August 29) saw Richard Madeley forced into apologising after leaving Kate Garraway stunned with his behaviour.

The 68-year-old swore during today’s show – leaving his co-host speechless.

Richard swore on today’s show (Credit: ITV)

Richard Madeley swears on GMB today

Today’s edition of Good Morning Britain saw Richard accidentally slip up and swear, live on air!

Richard’s foul-mouthed comment came out during a chat with Olympic sprinter Iwan Thomas. Thomas is currently stranded in Amsterdam due to flight chaos in the UK.

“It could be worse, I managed to find a hotel,” the athlete said as he phoned in via video call.

“It’s a good job you kept your passport on you, and it’s a good job you’ve got a couple of credit cards on you,” Richard then chimed in.

“Otherwise you really would be stuck, you would just basically be sitting on your ar*e…,” he then added.

Richard was forced to apologise (Credit: ITV)

Kate and viewers shocked by Richard’s comment on GMB today

Kate seemed stunned by Richard’s rather rude language. Catching on to what he’d just said, Richard quickly apologised.

“Excuse me, sitting on your bottom, at the airport on the floor, which so many people are,” he said.

Viewers were quick to take to Twitter to comment on Richard’s cheeky comment.

“Did Richard Madeley just say a**e?” one viewer tweeted. “Been watching 5 mins and old Richie Rich has said ‘a**e’ and ‘hell'” another wrote.

“Sitting on your a**e?” a third wrote. “It won’t be long before Richard actually swears,” another tweeted.

Kate snapped at Richard during GMB (Credit: ITV)

Richard apologises to Kate as she snaps at him live on air

Richard’s blunder comes not long after he was forced to apologise again after Kate snapped at him live on air.

Kate snapped at her co-host during a debate about airlines charging customers for incorrect boarding passes.

As Kate read out a statement issued by Ryanair on the issue, Richard interrupted.

“Excuse me, who checks terms and conditions? I can only think that what’s happening here-” he said before Kate interrupted him back.

“Can I just finish?” she snapped. Cowed, Richard replied: “Oh sorry, just finish the statement.”

Awkward!

Read more: GMB fans deliver scathing verdict as new presenter makes debut alongside Richard and Kate

Good Morning Britain airs on weekdays from 6am on ITV1 and ITVX.

What do you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and then let us know.