Ranvir Singh confessed that she would consider quitting Good Morning Britain if she fails to impress viewers on Strictly Come Dancing.

The GMB star danced for the first time on the BBC competition last week, and she’s already busy preparing for her return to the dancefloor this week.

With the first elimination looming, Ranvir opened up about her concerns on Tuesday morning’s (October 20) GMB when former star Richard Arnold opened up about his time on Strictly.

“There’s no feeling quite like it,” said Richard of being in the first dance-off.

Ranvir Singh opened up about her Strictly experience (Credit: BBC)

“Hopefully if you survive the dance-off in week two you move on,” he said. “And if you don’t, you still get paid the entire run!”

Ranvir then admitted that she wouldn’t be able to face co-star Piers Morgan taunting her if she falls at the first hurdle.

“Well I can’t come back in here because Piers would never let me forget about it. So it would elongated gardening leave for me I think!” she said.

Ranvir says she’s worried about the first elimination (Credit: ITV)

How is Ranvir Singh preparing for Strictly?

Susanna Reid, Charlotte Hawkins, Kate Garraway and Richard Arnold have all appeared on Strictly before.

In a bid to beat their runs, the Good Morning Britain star confessed that she’s been working herself extra hard in order to get ready for the show.

“I weighed myself this morning, I’ve lost half a stone,” confessed the ITV star earlier this month (October).

“Don’t follow this rule, but I’m so scared I can’t eat! It makes you feel stressed. Also the poor fella has to throw me around!” she joked.

Piers Morgan replied: “It makes you go a bit nuts doesn’t it?”

Ranvir admits she couldn’t face Piers taunts (Credit: ITV)

How does Ranvir feel about facing the judges?

When it comes to the judges, Ranvir has already picked her favourite.

“I think Shirley [Ballas] is very kind. No offence to Craig [Revel Horwood], but Shirley is very kind,” she revealed.

“You know they say keep your shoulders down, have your head back. As long as I’m getting some things right the judges will be responsive,” she said.

She added: “I think when you’re in the show, Craig’s opinion bites because he is judging you and therefore what he says really matters.

“But I am quite good at taking feedback. And quite often you are your own greatest critic. You always know when something’s gone well and when something hasn’t.”

