Ranvir Singh fought back tears on GMB today (Tuesday, January 18), as she bravely opened up about being sexually assaulted when she was 12 years old.

The 44-year-old was speaking about her new show, which sees her speak to the victims of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, when she began to get emotional.

Ranvir Singh opens up on GMB

The star spoke about her new documentary on GMB today (Credit: ITV)

Ranvir took the opportunity this morning to talk about her new TV show – Ghislaine, Prince Andrew and the Paedophile.

In the new documentary, which airs tonight, Ranvir speaks to victims of Epstein and Maxwell.

A clip from the documentary aired on GMB this morning, where one of Epstein’s victims, Lisa Phillips, spoke about how he attacked her on his Carribbean island.

“That interview had an impact on you, didn’t it?” Susanna Reid asked Ranvir once the clip ended.

“It did actually,” Ranvir replied. “Not one I was predicting. It came as a complete surprise to me, actually.”

Ranvir then went on to address the concepts of “survivor’s guilt” around sexual assault and revealed what she’d said to help comfort Lisa.

What did Ranvir Singh say next?

Ranvir fought back tears as she bravely opened up (Credit: ITV)

The 44-year-old said that she felt a “shocking sense of empathy” with what Lisa was describing.

“I was acutely aware we were on camera but it’s a human-to-human experience when someone is telling you something so painful,” she said.

“So I did say to her ‘something happened to me when I was 12 and I understand you shouldn’t feel guilty about not…'”

It was at this point that Ranvir had to pause to compose herself. The star then continued, apologising.

“Sorry, do you know what? I’ve only ever told two people in my life,” she confessed. “In the last two weeks, I’ve had to tell family members and so on.”

“You don’t have to tell anyone,” Susanna said.

What happened next?

Ranvir was praised by viewers (Credit: ITV)

“It’s just a bit odd as it’s not something you generally talk about,” a visibly emotional Ranvir continued.

The GMB host then revealed that it was “very touch and go” as to whether she’d keep her comment about being sexually assaulted in the documentary.

“It’s a big thing to say,” she said. She then explained that she had signed a disclaimer to allow the documentary to air her revelation.

“All credit to you for reaching that very, very personal decision and talking about it here, Ranvir,” Richard Madeley said.

Viewers also praised Ranvir for opening up on GMB this morning.

“You are such a brave lady remember you’re not on your own anymore everyone will stand by you and give you support,” one tweeted.

“How brave of you. Sending you great love and comfort,” another said.

“Sharing your story is scary and you feel exposed, but you also feel support once you have. Hopefully more will be able to speak out. Thank you,” a third said.

Ranvir’s documentary, Ghislaine, Prince Andrew and the Paedophile, airs on ITV and ITV Hub tonight (Tuesday, January 18) at 9pm.

