GMB presenters: Who is Strictly star Ranvir Singh?

Ranvir Singh has been a part of the GMB team for years.

The ITV star has worked her way up to becoming one of the most popular breakfast news presenters in the UK.

But where did she start out and what else has she done during her career?

Who is Ranvir Singh?

Ranvir Singh was born August 11, 1977, in Preston.

She graduated from the University of Lancaster with a degree in English and Philosophy.

Ranvir started her TV career in 2005 when she joined BBC’s North West Tonight.

After six years working as a bulletin presenter, she became a co-host in 2011.

However, it wasn’t until 2012 when she began to become a household name when she bagged a role on Daybreak.

She joined as a news and features correspondent, and quickly became a favourite with viewers.

In 2016, she also scored a role on The Martin Lewis Money Show alongside the financial expert himself.

Ranvir also appears as a presenter on ITV News.

Outside of her news career, Ranvir has also appeared on shows including Celebrity Chase and Strictly Come Dancing and Eat, Shop, Save.

During her time on Strictly, Ranvir was romantically linked to Giovanni Pernice as rumours emerged about sparks flying between the pair.

However, the pair both dismissed the rumours on several occasions.

Is Ranvir Singh married and does she have kids?

Ranvir is currently single.

She was previously married her ex-husband, Ranjeet Singh Dehal.

However, after seven years of marriage the pair are believed to have split in 2019.

She even dropped occasional hints about her marriage problems on GMB talking to her co-presenters.

Ranvir hinted that their marriage ended after she found something incriminating on his phone.

She told viewers: “I have always thought that if you ever feel you need to do that [check your partner’s phone] then the relationship is over because you obviously don’t trust that person.”