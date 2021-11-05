GMB has announced that two new stars will be joining as guest presenters.

Numerous celebrities have been filling in ever since Piers Morgan infamously quit Good Morning Britain earlier this year.

It was revealed earlier this month (November) that Richard Madeley will continue hosting the show with Susanna Reid.

However, with rumours he’s heading into the I’m A Celebrity castle, ITV has scrambled to find cover for him over the next few weeks.

Judge Rinder is one of the new GMB presenters (Credit: SplashNews.com)

GMB announces new guest presenters

As a result, former Labour shadow chancellor Ed Balls and TV judge Robert Rinder have signed up to guest host the show.

Former Strictly Come Dancing star Ed, 54, will host alongside Susanna for three days.

He’ll make his first appearance on Monday, November 15, according to ITV.

Meanwhile, Judge Rinder will appear on November 10 and December 1.

Read more: GMB hit with Ofcom complaints after Richard Madeley angers viewers with ‘sexist’ remark

‘If a politician refuses to answer any of my questions, all I’m going to say is there will be trouble.’@RobbieRinder will join @susannareid100 as co-host next Wednesday 10th November and on Wednesday 1st December. Tune in to #GMB weekdays from 6am 👉 https://t.co/6iQ6ebeOEQ pic.twitter.com/2A5vQCZSWu — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) November 4, 2021

Ed said: “I always thoroughly enjoy being a guest on Good Morning Britain, but I have a sneaky suspicion I’m going to enjoy hosting alongside Susanna even more.

“Eagle-eyed viewers may remember I appeared as a guest on GMB during my stint on Strictly. During that appearance, Susanna and I recreated one of my dance lifts. I can reassure everyone that won’t be happening again, and that my feet will be kept firmly on the ground…”

Rob went on to add: “I think being a seasoned barrister will stand me in good stead for hosting Good Morning Britain later this month. I’m just as comfortable holding politicians to account as I am judging the week’s TV with Susanna on the Gogglebox sofa.

“Who wouldn’t want the chance to guest present GMB alongside one of their best friends?”

Former Strictly star Ed Balls is joining the list of GMB guest presenters (Credit: BBC)

What do viewers think of the new hosts?

Viewers rushed to social media to share their opinions, and many seemed divided by the choices.

“Definitely running out of presenters! Bring back Piers!” tweeted one viewer.

A second tweeted: “That’s me turning over to BBC again!”

Meanwhile, a third said: “Another reason not to watch this program!!”

“Barrel bottom, bottom barrel,” ranted a fourth.

However, some people were more pleased by the announcement.

One viewer said: “Good for you Ed, you’ll be perfect for this.”

A second tweeted: “Love the sound of this rotating input love all the characters mentioned.”

“Excellent choice, someone who is actually prepared to listen to both sides of an argument and not shout people down,” added a third.

