GMB almost forced off air as power cut sends Kate Garraway and Ben Shephard into darkness

GMB was almost forced off air this morning (July 28).

Kate Garraway revealed GMB was in chaos this morning (Credit: ITV)

GMB power cut sends show into chaos

Kate Garraway and Ben Shephard opened the show by revealing there had been a huge power cut at the ITV studios.

The mishap meant that equipment wasn't working and the studios were in total darkness.

"It was chaos at Good Morning Britain this morning," Kate said.

Read more: When is Piers Morgan back on GMB? Good Morning Britain presenter replaced by Ben Shephard

"We had a massive power cut at – there's been all sorts of drama.

"They couldn't use the printers to print off any briefs to brief us on the stories. They had no light.

"And because the air conditioner went off, the server, which is the thing that brings the show to you and allows us to talk to our guests because our guests aren't allowed into the studio, wasn't working."

Ben Shepherd was grateful to get the show back on track (Credit: ITV)

Never insult the GMB director!

Kate went on to reveal that she received a call from the show's director who told her the hairdryers working.

This of course sent her into a real panic as she faced hosting the show with damp locks.

Read more: Kate Garraway admits she's at her limit after terrifying car accident

As Kate continued to explain the problems caused by the power cut, her editor poked fun at her.

Revealing what he saying via her earpiece, she laughed: "The director is now taking he mick out of my explanation.

"If we could get a power cut over to him that would be great!"

The director then jokingly turned off the studio lights along with her mic.

Giggling, Kate joked: "Oh there you go – never insult the director!"

Kate revealed the studio was in total darkness (Credit: ITV)

GMB almost forced off air

Presenter Ben then went on to thank the team who managed to get the power working again in the early hours of this morning.

He said: "A big shout out to the team that got us on air.

"Genuinely, Daniel did an amazing job because we were genuinely touch and go.

"Although, I think Kate would have found enough words to keep us going for three hours without our briefs!"

Good Morning Britain is on ITV, weekdays at 6am.

Are you missing Piers Morgan on GMB? Visit our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.