GMB host Piers Morgan has been criticised for slamming teachers refusing to conduct online Zoom lessons.

On today’s show, the presenter, 55, was reacting to reports some teachers didn’t want to do lessons over video call because they’re worried about invasion of privacy.

However, Piers called it a “pathetic excuse” which led to viewers accusing him of “stoking the fire” against teachers.

Piers Morgan has been criticised for slamming teachers refusing to conduct online Zoom lesson (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Piers Morgan say on GMB?

Piers began his rant: “I just want to say one thing.

Read more: Piers Morgan praises Joan Collins as she is accused of ‘jumping the queue’ with COVID vaccine

“Teachers – apparently, some teachers in state schools are saying that they don’t want to do Zoom classes with their students…

“…because they are worried about the invasion of privacy into their home.”

Piers accused of “stoking the fire” against teachers (Credit: SplashNews.com)

He continued: “You know what? Get a screen behind you, get one of the fake ones that Zoom let you do.

“Get a desert island behind you that my nine-year-old child can do in ten seconds. Pathetic excuse, you have to stand up now, teachers.

“I am behind you over the safety issues at schools.

“But I am not behind you at all when I hear that.”

Some viewers weren’t impressed with Piers’ comments on Twitter.

GMB viewers criticised Piers on Twitter (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did GMB viewers say?

One person said: “Thanks for supporting teachers Piers.

“I’m sure that it’s a minority number of teachers that have complained about invasion of privacy. Every member of staff in my school provides live lessons.

“No one refused. Thanks for stoking the fire against us!!!!”

@piersmorgan @GMB #gmb thanks for supporting teachers Piers. I’m sure that it’s a minority number of teachers that have complained about invasion of privacy. Every member of staff in my school provides live lessons. No one refused. Thanks for stoking the fire against us!!!! — Emma (@EmmaNasrinX) January 11, 2021

Another wrote: “How dare you insinuate that teachers don’t want to run live sessions. What % of teachers said that?

“Don’t lump us all together, the vast majority of teachers I know have these virtual lessons up and running and are absolutely fine with this.”

@piersmorgan How dare you insinuate that teachers don’t want to run live sessions. What % of teachers said that? Don’t lump us all together, the vast majority of teachers I know have these virtual lessons up and running and are absolutely fine with this. 😡😡😡#GMB — Lipstick & Beatniks💙🇬🇧🇮🇪🇪🇺 BLM (@Kerry_Evenden) January 11, 2021

A third tweeted: “@piersmorgan in regards to teachers that’s a small minority.Please mention that next time you go on a rant.

“I know an awful load of teachers working day and night to ensure these kids get the education they need.”

@piersmorgan in regards to teachers that’s a small minority.

Please mention that next time you go on a rant.

I know an awful load of teachers working day and night to ensure these kids get the education they need #GMB — Ricky Edwards (@spongelover90) January 11, 2021

What has Piers said about schools?

Earlier this month, Piers ranted at Prime Minister Boris Johnson for not closing schools straight away following the Christmas break.

He tweeted: “The Govt’s decision to send millions of kids back to school for one day yesterday, so they could all spread the virus around before returning home to older relatives, now looks a scandal of epic proportions.

“What the hell were they thinking????!”

Piers called the government “scandalously bad” after Mr Johnson put the nation into lockdown (Credit: Martin Evans / SplashNews.com)

Meanwhile, following Mr Johnson’s address to the nation on January 4, Piers criticised the “scandalously bad government”.

He said: “So, just hours after Boris Johnson assured us schools are ‘safe’ and will stay open, he shuts them all.

Read more: Piers Morgan calls Eamonn Holmes his ‘fitness role model’ after ‘badly falling out’ over fat jibe

“But only after allowing them to be open for one day so everyone could infect each other & take the virus home to their older relatives.

“This is scandalously bad government.”

What do you think of this story? Let us know on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.