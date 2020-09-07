Piers Morgan has taken yet another dig at BBC Breakfast rival Dan Walker on GMB over his show’s surging viewers ratings.

The Good Morning Britain presenter, 55, trolled Dan live on air and, as you’d imagine, didn’t hold back.

Piers Morgan mocked Dan (Credit: ITV)

What did Piers say about Dan?

Piers, who proclaimed last week that GMB had enjoyed record ratings after his return from a summer break, didn’t waste any time responding to an image Dan, 43, tweeted out to followers.

The image saw Dan looking in a mirror, and Piers was quick to speculate why he was looking so serious.

“Talking of miserable people,” Piers began.

Piers said Dan looked “miserable” (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“We had the biggest ratings in the history of GMB on Tuesday. The BBC crashed to its lowest ratings of the year on the same day,” he crowed.

Read more: BGT: David Walliams ‘threatened to quit if Piers Morgan replaced Simon Cowell’

We beat them at moments of the programme.

“We beat them at moments of the programme,” Susanna Reid added.

Piers once again took up the baton: “If you want to see what effect this has had, this is what Dan Walker – who apparently is still presenting it – this is his selfie this morning.

Morning 👋🏻

Grab a brew and join us on #BBCBreakfast pic.twitter.com/fEZwkpVHNf — Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) September 7, 2020

What else did Piers say?

“If the ratings desecrated and the opposition had their record ratings, that is what you would tweet,” Piers continued.

Susanna chipped in: “He looks concerned.”

“Poor guy,” Piers mockingly said. “He looks miserable.”

Piers was quick to crow about the ratings (Credit: ITV)

What did Piers say about ratings?

When Piers returned to the show last week, he quickly took to Twitter to tell his 7.6million followers that GMB had broken ratings records.

And, of course, he took a dig at his BBC rivals.

“BREAKING: Our first day back on @GMB yesterday was the highest-rated show in the programme’s history!” he tweeted.

“28% audience share. 47% up year-on-year.

Read more: GMB: Piers Morgan hits back at Lorraine Kelly’s ‘pleasantly plump’ weight jibe

“Sadly, @BBCBreakfast collapsed to its lowest rating of the year… thoughts with them at this difficult time.

“Thanks for watching!”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.