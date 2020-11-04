GMB host Piers Morgan was told to “grow up” by Nigel Farage as they clashed on today’s show.

The pair were discussing the US election and the Brexit Party leader took issue with Piers’ comments about Donald Trump.

Piers and Mr Farage clashed over Trump’s suggestions in April about injecting coronavirus patients with “disinfectant” to treat the illness.

Nigel Farage told Piers Morgan to “grow up” on GMB (Credit: ITV)

What happened between Piers Morgan and Nigel Farage on GMB?

Piers said: “I’m sorry but his handling of this pandemic has been an utter disaster.

“I said this to him the other day and that’s one of the reasons we had a little falling out.

Read more: GMB: Piers Morgan and Charlotte Hawkins bicker as Susanna Reid steps in

“His whole strategy of taking this so lightly, not dealing with it properly has led to America having 220,000 deaths – the worst record by far of anywhere in the world.”

He continued: “His nonsensical cure theories like bleach and so on… All of that to me was woefully irresponsible.”

GMB viewers were divided over Piers and Farage’s clash (Credit: ITV)

However, Mr Farage hit back: “No, no, no. End this nonsense.

“He never mentioned bleach. Do not allow your viewers to believe that.

“Are you seriously telling me he said bleach? You are wrong, wrong, wrong. Piers you are talking – I won’t use the word – you’re talking utter rubbish.”

However, as Piers read out what Trump said in April, Mr Farage said: “Grow up, stop being fake news. He never said bleach. Utter, utter rubbish.”

'You are wrong, wrong, wrong.'@piersmorgan and @NigelFarage clash over Donald Trump's handling of coronavirus, including the comments Donald Trump made about injecting disinfectant.#USelection #Election2020 Watch GMB live now 👉 https://t.co/yyUUJmzswF pic.twitter.com/ID9z5cZr9b — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) November 4, 2020

What did Trump say in April?

Meanwhile, a clip of Trump making his comments played as the president told the Department of Homeland Security official William Bryan: “And then I see the disinfectant, where it knocks it out in a minute, one minute, and – is there a way we can do something like that?

“By injection inside or almost a cleaning. As you see, it gets in the lungs, and it does a tremendous number on the lungs.”

After that, Piers asked: “Sorry Nigel, have I made that up?”

Farage said: “Yes. You are sinking to the gutter by talking about bleach, you know you are. It’s just rubbish.”

President Trump previously suggested injecting coronavirus patients with “disinfectant” to treat the illness (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Piers continued to stand his ground as the pair spoke over each other.

However, Farage then hit back: “This is the lowest grade interview I’ve ever taken part in in 20 years.

You are sinking to the gutter by talking about bleach, you know you are.

“We are talking about major global issues and all you can do is trivialise it, it’s a pretty poor show.”

What did GMB viewers say?

Viewers were divided over the clash on Twitter.

Many agreed with Piers.

Dragging Farage out…..! Really

he just said on #GMB that Trump didn't mention using Bleach after them airing the clip.! I think he's loosing it🙈🙈#PutFarageInTheBin👌 #bbcbreakfast — ❌Lady O'Scolaidhe❌ (@carol90783713) November 4, 2020

@Nigel_Farage repeatedly denied that bleach was being referred to, despite being shown the evidence twice!! @piersmorgan and @susannareid100 were completely right, and the interview was great.@GMB #GMB https://t.co/nCOxinr9Ag — Keiko Walsh (@KeikoMolly) November 4, 2020

Nigel Farage is a disaster what was that? #GMB — Declan Kincaid (@KincaidDeclan) November 4, 2020

However, others didn’t and backed Farage.

Can I just say. Disinfectant isn't bleach #GMB — Andrea (@Andrea62928413) November 4, 2020

Hey Piers, why don’t you play the clip in which you say Trump said bleach. Oh wait, you can’t can you because Farage is right. He didn’t say bleach he said disinfectant. Moron.#GMB — Alan Shore (@savethecaveman) November 4, 2020

He didn’t say bleach Morgan, you are twisting words, Farage is dead right! 😂😂 #gmb — 🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿The Pink Mappy🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇬🇧 (@pink_mappy) November 4, 2020

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.