Piers Morgan clashes with Nigel Farage on GMB
TV

GMB: Piers Morgan told to ‘grow up’ by Nigel Farage in furious clash

Piers and Farage clash over Donald Trump's coronavirus comments

By Rebecca Carter
| Updated:

GMB host Piers Morgan was told to “grow up” by Nigel Farage as they clashed on today’s show.

The pair were discussing the US election and the Brexit Party leader took issue with Piers’ comments about Donald Trump.

Piers and Mr Farage clashed over Trump’s suggestions in April about injecting coronavirus patients with “disinfectant” to treat the illness.

GMB Piers Morgan clashes with Nigel Farage
Nigel Farage told Piers Morgan to “grow up” on GMB (Credit: ITV)

What happened between Piers Morgan and Nigel Farage on GMB?

Piers said: “I’m sorry but his handling of this pandemic has been an utter disaster.

“I said this to him the other day and that’s one of the reasons we had a little falling out.

Read more: GMB: Piers Morgan and Charlotte Hawkins bicker as Susanna Reid steps in

“His whole strategy of taking this so lightly, not dealing with it properly has led to America having 220,000 deaths – the worst record by far of anywhere in the world.”

He continued: “His nonsensical cure theories like bleach and so on… All of that to me was woefully irresponsible.”

GMB PIers Morgan clashes with Nigel Farage
GMB viewers were divided over Piers and Farage’s clash (Credit: ITV)

However, Mr Farage hit back: “No, no, no. End this nonsense.

“He never mentioned bleach. Do not allow your viewers to believe that.

“Are you seriously telling me he said bleach? You are wrong, wrong, wrong. Piers you are talking – I won’t use the word – you’re talking utter rubbish.”

However, as Piers read out what Trump said in April, Mr Farage said: “Grow up, stop being fake news. He never said bleach. Utter, utter rubbish.”

What did Trump say in April?

Meanwhile, a clip of Trump making his comments played as the president told the Department of Homeland Security official William Bryan: “And then I see the disinfectant, where it knocks it out in a minute, one minute, and – is there a way we can do something like that?

“By injection inside or almost a cleaning. As you see, it gets in the lungs, and it does a tremendous number on the lungs.”

After that, Piers asked: “Sorry Nigel, have I made that up?”

Farage said: “Yes. You are sinking to the gutter by talking about bleach, you know you are. It’s just rubbish.”

donald trump leaving the white house
President Trump previously suggested injecting coronavirus patients with “disinfectant” to treat the illness (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Piers continued to stand his ground as the pair spoke over each other.

However, Farage then hit back: “This is the lowest grade interview I’ve ever taken part in in 20 years.

You are sinking to the gutter by talking about bleach, you know you are.

“We are talking about major global issues and all you can do is trivialise it, it’s a pretty poor show.”

What did GMB viewers say?

Viewers were divided over the clash on Twitter.

Many agreed with Piers.

However, others didn’t and backed Farage.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

carol vorderman
Carol Vorderman sends fans wild with racy lingerie throwback snap
Phil and Holly during This Morning Spin to Win
This Morning: Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby stunned as Spin to Win caller answers from hospital
Family Fortunes Sarah and Gino D'Acampo
Family Fortunes: Viewers divided as some brand cartoon question ‘unfair’
poppy debate jeremy vine
Jeremy Vine: Fierce debate erupts over whether BBC presenters should wear poppies
Four in a bed Mike and his beans
Four In A Bed: Viewers fume over contestant’s baked beans complaint
Alison Hammond and Kylie Minogue
Alison Hammond transforms into Kylie Minogue ahead of This Morning interview