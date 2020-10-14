GMB: Piers Morgan sparks chaos after spotting a mouse in the studio

Piers Morgan caused chaos on Wednesday’s GMB after he spotted a mouse running around the studio.

Chaos ensued after the little critter was spotted, and Piers was having absolutely none of it as he expressed his frustration with his co-stars panic.

Susanna Reid couldn’t hide her panic (Credit: ITV)

What happened on GMB?

“Breaking news there’s a mouse un the studio,” he announced.

“There’s a lot of commotion behind the cameras,” replied Susanna Reid.

“Can we move on until we get a confirmed sighting?” ranted Piers. “Why are you scared of a mouse? It’s like a crocodile has arrived on set!”

As the next segment began, Susanna shouted: “I’m going mouse hunting!”

The cameras turned to show viewers Piers and Susanna’s new furry co-star (Credit: ITV)

What did GMB viewers say?

Viewers rushed to social media to poke fun at Piers’ new furry co-star.

Ewww rat in the studio 🤣 and no, not piers Morgan #gmb — Ryan (@RyanMon24955438) October 14, 2020

@piersmorgan call the mouse Boris,it has been on your show more times then he has! #gmb #mousse — Andrew Blunt (@2077andy) October 14, 2020

What happened with Mike Tyson on GMB?

It may only be Wednesday, but its already been a weird week for GMB.

Before mouse-gate came Mike Tyson’s bizarre appearance on the show.

The 54-year-old repeatedly slurred his speech during the interview, and made heavy breathing sounds.

Read more: Take part in our shopping survey for a chance to win a fab prize

At one point he even closed his eyes and appeared to lower his head while listening to Piers Morgan talking.

Susanna Reid asked the boxer: “There have been concerns as you are two men in your 50s fighting each other without protective headgear. What do you think about those concerns?”

Mike replied: “I think it’s very wonderful that we are fighting together. It’s a fight we should have had sooner, but unfortunately we are having it now, and that’s going to be awesome.”

Mike appeared disorientated on GMB (Credit: ITV)

What did Good Morning Britain viewers say?

Viewers rushed to social media during the interview to share their concern for Mike.

One said: “@piersmorgan are you just going to gloss over that disaster of an interview with mike Tyson and pretend it just didn’t happen……? #gmb”.

“Is Mike Tyson like… okay? #gmb,” said a second viewer.

While a third added: “That was awkward viewing. Mike Tyson did not sound a well man. #GMB”.

Good Morning Britain airs weekdays on ITV at 6am.

Like this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.