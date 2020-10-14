GMB: Piers Morgan sparks chaos after spotting a mouse in the studio

Piers Morgan caused chaos on Wednesday’s GMB after he spotted a mouse running around the studio.
Chaos ensued after the little critter was spotted, and Piers was having absolutely none of it as he expressed his frustration with his co-stars panic.
What happened on GMB?
“Breaking news there’s a mouse un the studio,” he announced.
“There’s a lot of commotion behind the cameras,” replied Susanna Reid.
“Can we move on until we get a confirmed sighting?” ranted Piers. “Why are you scared of a mouse? It’s like a crocodile has arrived on set!”
As the next segment began, Susanna shouted: “I’m going mouse hunting!”
What did GMB viewers say?
Viewers rushed to social media to poke fun at Piers’ new furry co-star.
#Mousegate on #GMB 😀
— Victoria (@MusicMadVix) October 14, 2020
Ewww rat in the studio 🤣 and no, not piers Morgan #gmb
— Ryan (@RyanMon24955438) October 14, 2020
@piersmorgan call the mouse Boris,it has been on your show more times then he has! #gmb #mousse
— Andrew Blunt (@2077andy) October 14, 2020
@GMB @piersmorgan @susannareid100 even the gmb mouse as more life in it than @BBCBreakfast #gmb #giveitacracker pic.twitter.com/TJmwVtsGK2
— Happy😊 (@1sthappysodme) October 14, 2020
What happened with Mike Tyson on GMB?
It may only be Wednesday, but its already been a weird week for GMB.
Before mouse-gate came Mike Tyson’s bizarre appearance on the show.
The 54-year-old repeatedly slurred his speech during the interview, and made heavy breathing sounds.
Read more: Take part in our shopping survey for a chance to win a fab prize
At one point he even closed his eyes and appeared to lower his head while listening to Piers Morgan talking.
Susanna Reid asked the boxer: “There have been concerns as you are two men in your 50s fighting each other without protective headgear. What do you think about those concerns?”
Mike replied: “I think it’s very wonderful that we are fighting together. It’s a fight we should have had sooner, but unfortunately we are having it now, and that’s going to be awesome.”
What did Good Morning Britain viewers say?
Viewers rushed to social media during the interview to share their concern for Mike.
One said: “@piersmorgan are you just going to gloss over that disaster of an interview with mike Tyson and pretend it just didn’t happen……? #gmb”.
“Is Mike Tyson like… okay? #gmb,” said a second viewer.
While a third added: “That was awkward viewing. Mike Tyson did not sound a well man. #GMB”.
Good Morning Britain airs weekdays on ITV at 6am.
Like this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.