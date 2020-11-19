GMB host Piers Morgan has responded after his interview with Matt Hancock sparked Ofcom complaints.

The Health Secretary and Piers clashed on the show earlier this week.

The outspoken host, 55, took to Twitter after it emerged that 85 viewers got in contact with the regulatory body to complain.

Piers Morgan responded to Ofcom complaints over his GMB interview with Matt Hancock (Credit: GMB YouTube)

What did Piers Morgan say after the GMB Ofcom complaints?

The complaints to Ofcom were made after Mr Hancock became the first Government minister to appear on the ITV breakfast show in 201 days.

In an often fiery debate, Piers couldn’t wait to tear into him.

And this savage approach caused the complaints.

But Piers, in his own inimitable way, said: “Only 85????

“Wow. I’m losing my touch.”

GMB viewers complained about the interview (Credit: ITV)

What happened in the interview with Matt Hancock on GMB?

The interview began when Piers asked Mr Hancock: “Where the hell have you been?”

He then repeatedly asked the Health Secretary whether he supported the government boycott of the programme.

Mr Hancock denied any boycott.

Car crash telly interview on @GMB (yes folks the ban has been lifted) with Matt Hancock.

This approach didn’t sit well with many viewers, who branded the interview a “car crash”.

“It has been an art form on how not to use the simple words Yes or No and routine fudging of clearly put questions.”

Matt Hancock last appeared on GMB in April (Credit: ITV/ youtube)

A repeat of what happened in April

The last time Mr Hancock appeared on GMB was April during the height of the first wave of the coronavirus.

The interview also sparked thousands of complaints as Piers and co-host Susanna Reid tore into him.

During that first interview, Piers raged at Mr Hancock: “If it is so crucial for people to stay at home to avoid transmitting the virus, why are we still having all of our airports open?”

